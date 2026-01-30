Bye-Bye, Beautiful: The Lexus LC 500 Will Die This Year

Sometimes the news of a car's demise doesn't faze us. Other times, it hurts. This one certainly falls into the latter; Lexus' gorgeous two-door LC coupe and convertible will go out of production later this year.

The announcement first appeared on Reddit via a letter Lexus sent to its dealers. The company subsequently confirmed the news to Edmunds, saying, "The Lexus LC 500 will officially be discontinued after the 2026 model year. Lexus constantly evaluates its model mix and strategy to optimize product lineup options to meet our guests’ needs and align with consumer demand."