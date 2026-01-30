- Lexus will kill the LC 500 later this year.
- When it dies, it'll take Lexus' 5.0-liter V8 with it.
- Will Lexus have a proper performance car replacement? That remains to be seen.
Bye-Bye, Beautiful: The Lexus LC 500 Will Die This Year
We're going to miss Lexus' V8- and hybrid-powered two-door
Sometimes the news of a car's demise doesn't faze us. Other times, it hurts. This one certainly falls into the latter; Lexus' gorgeous two-door LC coupe and convertible will go out of production later this year.
The announcement first appeared on Reddit via a letter Lexus sent to its dealers. The company subsequently confirmed the news to Edmunds, saying, "The Lexus LC 500 will officially be discontinued after the 2026 model year. Lexus constantly evaluates its model mix and strategy to optimize product lineup options to meet our guests’ needs and align with consumer demand."
The Lexus LC first arrived in 2017 as a 2018 model, and through December 2025, the company has moved more than 15,000 examples. We always loved the V8-powered LC 500 — Lexus' 5.0-liter naturally aspirated engine was a real honey. The LC 500h hybrid, on the other hand, was somewhat meh. We weren't sad when the hybrid was discontinued earlier this year.
Where does this leave Lexus as far as performance offerings are concerned? That's still TBD. The RC coupe was also dropped from the company's lineup, and the V8-powered IS 500 isn't long for this world either. Lexus stunned us by showing an LFA Concept last year, but it's fully electric, which is cool, but just not the same.