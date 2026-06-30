Lamborghini Urus SE Performante Is the Sharpest Urus Yet

Carbon fiber outside, driver focus inside

The Urus SE Performante makes its intent clear before anyone even starts the engine. Lamborghini combines the added carbon-fiber bits with a front end that has larger air intakes and hood vents to help cool the engine and brakes, while the rear gets a taller carbon-fiber spoiler and a larger diffuser. The result is not subtle, but the design changes have a job beyond making the SUV look more aggressive.

Inside, the Performante keeps the Urus' luxury SUV layout but adds a more serious driving feel. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits in front of the driver, while another 12.3-inch screen handles the infotainment system. The automaker also fits a new steering wheel with a carbon-fiber bezel, model-specific telemetry and sportier cabin materials, including Corsa Tex by Dinamica trim (synthetic suede) as standard.

Pricing has not been announced yet. The 2026 Urus starts at around $270,000, while the outgoing Urus SE started at $262,631, including destination. The new Performante version will almost certainly command a higher price, though the final number will come later. For most people, the Urus SE is already outrageous enough, but the SE Performante is for the buyer who wants the hybrid Urus with the sharpest responses and the most carbon fiber while making the loudest statement.