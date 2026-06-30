- What's new: Lamborghini's Urus SE Performante is a new range-topping plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, with 812 horsepower, reduced weight and more carbon fiber.
- Why it matters: It gives people the quickest and most performance-focused Urus yet while keeping the SUV body style and limited electric-only driving ability of the Urus SE.
- Edmunds says: The Urus SE was already far beyond what most luxury SUV buyers need, but the Performante adds sharper handling and supercar-style speed in SUV form.
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante Is the Sharpest Urus Yet
Lamborghini adds more track-minded hardware to its plug-in hybrid SUV without turning it into a stripped-out toy
The Urus was already Lamborghini's answer to people who wanted supercar speed with SUV space, and the new Urus SE Performante pushes that idea to the maximum. This plug-in hybrid version sits atop the Urus lineup with 812 horsepower, less weight than the standard Urus SE, and new suspension hardware designed to make the big SUV feel sharper without giving up everyday comfort.
More power, but still a plug-in hybrid
The Urus SE Performante uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 paired with an electric motor, good for a combined 812 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. Lamborghini says that's enough for a 0-62 mph run in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of about 194 mph. For context, the standard Urus SE makes about 800 hp, hits 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, and has the same quoted 194-mile top speed.
The plug-in hybrid part here is for both emissions-free driving in city areas and added boost during acceleration. The Italian brand cites around 37 miles of purely electric range, thanks to the 25.9-kWh battery mounted under the load floor. The regular Urus SE is EPA-estimated at 48 MPGe when using gas and electricity and 20 mpg once it's operating like a typical hybrid, and we expect the Performante version to deliver similar numbers.
What makes it a Performante?
The Urus Performante cuts about 71 pounds compared to the Urus SE, partly through the use of more carbon fiber in the hood, roof, wheel arches, side skirts and rear diffuser. The titanium exhaust alone saves about 22 pounds, too.
A new dual-chamber air suspension can switch between a firmer setup for sharper cornering and a more comfortable setting for rougher roads. Lamborghini says the system cuts body roll by 55% in sporty driving and reduces comfort-related vibrations by 25% versus the previous Urus Performante.
There's also more aero work than the loud styling suggests. Lamborghini says the new front bumper, hood vents, fender outlets, rear spoilers and diffuser reduce drag by 3% compared to the Urus SE while increasing downforce by 23%. Brake cooling is up 8% too.
Carbon fiber outside, driver focus inside
The Urus SE Performante makes its intent clear before anyone even starts the engine. Lamborghini combines the added carbon-fiber bits with a front end that has larger air intakes and hood vents to help cool the engine and brakes, while the rear gets a taller carbon-fiber spoiler and a larger diffuser. The result is not subtle, but the design changes have a job beyond making the SUV look more aggressive.
Inside, the Performante keeps the Urus' luxury SUV layout but adds a more serious driving feel. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits in front of the driver, while another 12.3-inch screen handles the infotainment system. The automaker also fits a new steering wheel with a carbon-fiber bezel, model-specific telemetry and sportier cabin materials, including Corsa Tex by Dinamica trim (synthetic suede) as standard.
Pricing has not been announced yet. The 2026 Urus starts at around $270,000, while the outgoing Urus SE started at $262,631, including destination. The new Performante version will almost certainly command a higher price, though the final number will come later. For most people, the Urus SE is already outrageous enough, but the SE Performante is for the buyer who wants the hybrid Urus with the sharpest responses and the most carbon fiber while making the loudest statement.