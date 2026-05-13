- What's new: Lamborghini reveals the Revuelto NA63, a 63-unit special edition for the U.S. and Canada.
- Why it matters: It gives Lamborghini's biggest market its own collectible version of the brand's 1,001-hp V12 plug-in-hybrid supercar.
- Edmunds says: The NA63 does not add power, but the regular Revuelto already delivers extreme speed with surprising everyday usability for a V12 Lamborghini.
Lamborghini Revuelto NA63 Is a 63-Car Tribute to North America
Lamborghini celebrates its most important market with a limited-run supercar
Lamborghini debuted the Revuelto NA63 this week, a 63-car special edition of its V12 plug-in hybrid supercar made only for the United States and Canada. The limited-run model is mainly a styling tribute, not a performance upgrade, but that means you still get the full Revuelto experience: a 1,001-horsepower electrified V12, all-wheel drive, and the kind of presence that makes even most exotic cars seem quiet by comparison.
Just for America
The NA63 name is doing two jobs. "NA" stands for North America, which Lamborghini calls its most important market, while "63" references 1963, the year Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the company. The number also lines up neatly with 2026, Lamborghini's 63rd anniversary.
Visually, the NA63 is meant to look more ceremonial than subtle. The first configuration uses Blu Marinus paint with red and white matte stripes across the hood, plus matching red accents on the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Lamborghini says the red, white and blue combination nods to the U.S. flag, while the red-and-white stripe theme also references Canada.
Buyers can also choose from three other factory-designed looks: a gray body with blue and white accents, a white body with red and blue details, or another gray finish with black and orange accents.
Same wild hybrid V12 underneath
Mechanically, the NA63 keeps the regular Revuelto's hardware. That means a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 teamed with three electric motors and a small battery pack is under the skin. The system produces 1,001 horsepower, ensuring a blistering quick 0-to-60-mph sprint of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.
If you don't follow supercar tech closely, the important part is that the electric pieces are not there to turn the Revuelto into a quiet commuter car. During our test, we found the Revuelto's electric-only range to be only about 5 miles, but the motors help the car launch harder, fill in power at lower speeds, and add all-wheel-drive traction through the front axle. In Edmunds' testing, the Revuelto matched its factory 0-to-60-mph estimate and ran the quarter mile in 9.9 seconds at 143.7 mph.
The surprise is that the Revuelto is not impossible to live with by supercar standards. We noted that it has a more comfortable ride than expected and offers more room than older V12 Lamborghinis such as the Aventador. Still, this remains a very wide, very expensive, and extremely fast car that only makes full sense for a tiny group of buyers.
For everyone else, the NA63 is useful as a signal of where Lamborghini is going. The brand is keeping its loud, dramatic V12 identity alive, but it is now wrapping that legacy in hybrid technology and, in this case, a special-edition salute to its North American customers.