Lamborghini Revuelto NA63 Is a 63-Car Tribute to North America

Just for America

The NA63 name is doing two jobs. "NA" stands for North America, which Lamborghini calls its most important market, while "63" references 1963, the year Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the company. The number also lines up neatly with 2026, Lamborghini's 63rd anniversary.

Visually, the NA63 is meant to look more ceremonial than subtle. The first configuration uses Blu Marinus paint with red and white matte stripes across the hood, plus matching red accents on the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Lamborghini says the red, white and blue combination nods to the U.S. flag, while the red-and-white stripe theme also references Canada.

Buyers can also choose from three other factory-designed looks: a gray body with blue and white accents, a white body with red and blue details, or another gray finish with black and orange accents.