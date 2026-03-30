Lamborghini Doesn't Need to Win on Sunday to Sell on Monday

And yet, the Temerario GT3 is one of the brand's biggest racing developments to date. The Temerario is the successor to the Huracan GT3 race car. But while the latter was largely developed in collaboration with the motorsport whizzes at Dallara — the folks who build IndyCars — the Temerario was largely done in-house.

The Temerario GT3 produces around 540 horsepower — a good deal less than the road car's 907 hp. The reason? The standard Temerario uses a hybrid V8 powertrain, but GT3 racing regulations require the race car to eschew electric assist. This levels the playing field for manufacturers across the board.

Even so, the Temerario and its GT3 counterpart were developed in tandem. "To do this in parallel is the new normal," Winkelmann said. "This is a very important thing, to have a road car base that is easy to adapt into a GT3 car." Beyond that, because a high number of components are still shared between the two Temerarios, being able to prove their strength and durability during a grueling 12-hour race like Sebring is hugely important for Lamborghini's engineers.

"We are not expecting big results, but if we come to the end of the race, it's already a big achievement," Winkelmann said of the Temerario GT3's maiden competition.