- The Lamborghini Temerario GT3 made its racing debut at the 12 Hours of Sebring.
- For Lamborghini, racing wasn't always part important, but now it's an important part of the brand's strategy.
- Lessons learned from the GT3 car directly influence the road-going Temerario.
Lamborghini Doesn't Need to Win on Sunday to Sell on Monday
At the 12 Hours of Sebring, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann explains why motorsports is a key part of the Italian carmaker's strategy — even if it doesn't need to be
— Sebring, Florida
Lamborghini delivered a record 10,747 cars in 2025. But if you ask company CEO Stephan Winkelmann how many of those sales were influenced by the brand's motorsports efforts, he'll tell you plainly: "I don't know." That's why it didn't really matter that the No. 9 Lamborghini Temerario GT3, run by Canadian team Pfaff Motorsports, finished in 10th place in the IMSA GTD Pro class and 31st overall at the 12 Hours of Sebring race earlier this month. This was the on-track debut of the Temerario GT3, and simply finishing the grueling 12-hour race at all proved a thorough test of the new race car's mettle.
Racing wasn't always a priority for Lamborghini. Company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini was more into road cars than race cars, believing the brand didn't need to prove anything on the track. Winkelmann backs this up: "Our brand was not born to race."
And yet, the Temerario GT3 is one of the brand's biggest racing developments to date. The Temerario is the successor to the Huracan GT3 race car. But while the latter was largely developed in collaboration with the motorsport whizzes at Dallara — the folks who build IndyCars — the Temerario was largely done in-house.
The Temerario GT3 produces around 540 horsepower — a good deal less than the road car's 907 hp. The reason? The standard Temerario uses a hybrid V8 powertrain, but GT3 racing regulations require the race car to eschew electric assist. This levels the playing field for manufacturers across the board.
Even so, the Temerario and its GT3 counterpart were developed in tandem. "To do this in parallel is the new normal," Winkelmann said. "This is a very important thing, to have a road car base that is easy to adapt into a GT3 car." Beyond that, because a high number of components are still shared between the two Temerarios, being able to prove their strength and durability during a grueling 12-hour race like Sebring is hugely important for Lamborghini's engineers.
"We are not expecting big results, but if we come to the end of the race, it's already a big achievement," Winkelmann said of the Temerario GT3's maiden competition.
The Temerario is the quickest supercar we've ever tested, besting Lamborghini's official 0-to-60-mph estimate and even dethroning the V12-powered Revuelto. But it's not just about straight-line speed. Ahead of the 12-hour race, I was able to get a blistering hot lap around the Sebring circuit, which showed just how easily the Temerario can make quick work — literally — of any track.
Sebring is an absolutely punishing circuit. It has long straights with short braking zones, tight corners and a rough surface that almost seems intent on upsetting a car's balance. Hustled around by one of Lamborghini's test drivers, the Temerario was unfazed, even as it hopped over curbing and the occasional rough stretch of road. On the back straight, I saw 160 mph on the horizontal passenger display. My driver said that, if he didn't have to slow down to drop me off, he probably would've hit 180 before really needing to stomp on the brakes. That's nuts.
Watching the plaid-liveried Temerario GT3 race around Sebring, I could only think of how unrelentingly brutal the experience must be for the driver. But also, how freakin' rewarding. Lamborghini might not subscribe to the "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" racing adage in order to promote its supercars. (There's currently a one-year waitlist for a Temerario, by the way.) But seeing and feeling how closely the road car and race car are linked certainly adds to this supercar's already massive appeal.