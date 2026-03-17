2nd place: Kia Telluride Hybrid

Edmunds rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 The good: Excellent value; stylish exterior; great headrests

Excellent value; stylish exterior; great headrests The bad: Climate controls are compromised; there's no real leather option; front small-item storage could be better

Even though I'm focusing on the differences between the Palisade and Telluride in this comparison, it's worth acknowledging the strengths of both vehicles up front. The shared hybrid powertrain is responsive, and both SUVs drive very well with great ride quality and comfort. Both also come with a lot of desirable features, including seat heating and ventilation, heated third-row seats, seven USB-C ports and easy-to-use multimedia systems.

The Telluride's value proposition is really strong, even with the hybrid powertrain. Sure, it costs a bit more than the Hyundai, but it also comes standard with dual wireless charging pads, cooled front seats, a sunroof and a digital rearview mirror. This sort of equipment is usually reserved for top trims — at least, it is on the Telluride's competitors.