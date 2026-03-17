- We recently drove the 2027 Kia Telluride, which is fully redesigned and now offered with a hybrid powertrain.
- Its closest competitor is also its platform-mate: the 2026 Hyundai Palisade.
- With these two $45K hybrids, it's a battle for best midsize three-row SUV. So, which one takes the cake?
Hyundai Palisade Hybrid vs. Kia Telluride Hybrid: The Battle for First Place
This renewed sibling rivalry is higher-stakes than ever before
It's hard to talk about the Kia Telluride without mentioning the Hyundai Palisade, and vice versa. The two SUVs have a lot in common, sharing the same wheelbase, hybrid powertrain and much of the same technology. The 2026 Palisade is currently our highest-rated three-row midsize SUV. And since the differences between these SUVs come down to the finer details, it's time to ask: Which one takes the top spot?
2nd place: Kia Telluride Hybrid
- Edmunds rating: 8.1/10
- The good: Excellent value; stylish exterior; great headrests
- The bad: Climate controls are compromised; there's no real leather option; front small-item storage could be better
Even though I'm focusing on the differences between the Palisade and Telluride in this comparison, it's worth acknowledging the strengths of both vehicles up front. The shared hybrid powertrain is responsive, and both SUVs drive very well with great ride quality and comfort. Both also come with a lot of desirable features, including seat heating and ventilation, heated third-row seats, seven USB-C ports and easy-to-use multimedia systems.
The Telluride's value proposition is really strong, even with the hybrid powertrain. Sure, it costs a bit more than the Hyundai, but it also comes standard with dual wireless charging pads, cooled front seats, a sunroof and a digital rearview mirror. This sort of equipment is usually reserved for top trims — at least, it is on the Telluride's competitors.
If I can nitpick a bit — I told you this would come down to the small stuff, remember — I prefer the Telluride's styling. It's more expressive. I also think the Telluride has better headrests; the four-way-adjustable mesh units on this SX Prestige test vehicle are just the best.
The biggest negative about the Telluride is its climate control interface, which is shared with other Kia vehicles like the EV9. There's a 5.5-inch touchscreen tucked behind the steering wheel that's hard to reach and see, and the fan speed and temperature toggles are located lower on the dashboard. Splitting the controls like this is a poor approach and confusing for both driver and passenger alike. There's also no option for real leather; it's all the synthetic stuff, and while it feels great, at around $60,000 for a fully loaded model, you'd hope for some legit cowhide.
1st place: Hyundai Palisade Hybrid
- Edmunds rating 8.3/10
- The good: Excellent value; luxury-grade interior; faster-charging USB ports
- The bad: Worse fuel economy; it's hard to climb into the driver's seat
The Palisade Hybrid is also a monster on value and offers a few features the Telluride lacks, including power adjustments for all three rows of seats, an integrated dash cam, and a household outlet in the second row. (The Telluride's is buried in the cargo area.) The top Calligraphy trim also comes with real Nappa leather, which makes it feel more luxurious than the Kia. Plus, we like that Hyundai differentiates its interiors a lot. The Palisade feels different from the Ioniq 9, Santa Fe and Tucson, while the Telluride feels similar to Kia's other SUVs.
You only get a single wireless charging pad in the Palisade, but it's worth noting that the Hyundai's USB-C ports have a higher output. These outlets can charge at up to 100 watts, while the Kia's top out at 27 watts.
The Palisade Hybrid's fuel economy is slightly worse with all-wheel drive, at 29 mpg combined. The Telluride is rated at 31 mpg combined. Even so, this fuel economy represents a 50% improvement over an equivalent gas-only model, so it's still not bad.
My final complaint about the Hyundai is that it's hard for taller drivers to get into the driver's seat. The steering column dips low, so you are prone to banging your right knee into it when climbing in unless you intentionally swivel your hips to avoid it. The Kia offers powered steering column adjustment and an easy-entry setting that moves it slightly up and out of the way, making it easier to hop into the Telluride.
The Kia makes a valiant effort but comes up just short in this comparison. But really, I'm splitting hairs. These are the two best midsize three-row SUVs on sale today by some margin, and I think you'd be very pleased with either.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz