Hyundai Palisade Hybrid vs. Kia Telluride Hybrid: The Battle for First Place

This renewed sibling rivalry is higher-stakes than ever before

Hyundai Palisade Hybrid vs. Kia Telluride Hybrid duo
  • We recently drove the 2027 Kia Telluride, which is fully redesigned and now offered with a hybrid powertrain.
  • Its closest competitor is also its platform-mate: the 2026 Hyundai Palisade.
  • With these two $45K hybrids, it's a battle for best midsize three-row SUV. So, which one takes the cake?

It's hard to talk about the Kia Telluride without mentioning the Hyundai Palisade, and vice versa. The two SUVs have a lot in common, sharing the same wheelbase, hybrid powertrain and much of the same technology. The 2026 Palisade is currently our highest-rated three-row midsize SUV. And since the differences between these SUVs come down to the finer details, it's time to ask: Which one takes the top spot?

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2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid SX Action

2nd place: Kia Telluride Hybrid

  • Edmunds rating: 8.1/10
  • The good: Excellent value; stylish exterior; great headrests
  • The bad: Climate controls are compromised; there's no real leather option; front small-item storage could be better

Even though I'm focusing on the differences between the Palisade and Telluride in this comparison, it's worth acknowledging the strengths of both vehicles up front. The shared hybrid powertrain is responsive, and both SUVs drive very well with great ride quality and comfort. Both also come with a lot of desirable features, including seat heating and ventilation, heated third-row seats, seven USB-C ports and easy-to-use multimedia systems.

The Telluride's value proposition is really strong, even with the hybrid powertrain. Sure, it costs a bit more than the Hyundai, but it also comes standard with dual wireless charging pads, cooled front seats, a sunroof and a digital rearview mirror. This sort of equipment is usually reserved for top trims — at least, it is on the Telluride's competitors.

2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid SX Dash

If I can nitpick a bit — I told you this would come down to the small stuff, remember — I prefer the Telluride's styling. It's more expressive. I also think the Telluride has better headrests; the four-way-adjustable mesh units on this SX Prestige test vehicle are just the best.

The biggest negative about the Telluride is its climate control interface, which is shared with other Kia vehicles like the EV9. There's a 5.5-inch touchscreen tucked behind the steering wheel that's hard to reach and see, and the fan speed and temperature toggles are located lower on the dashboard. Splitting the controls like this is a poor approach and confusing for both driver and passenger alike. There's also no option for real leather; it's all the synthetic stuff, and while it feels great, at around $60,000 for a fully loaded model, you'd hope for some legit cowhide.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Action Rear

1st place: Hyundai Palisade Hybrid

  • Edmunds rating 8.3/10
  • The good: Excellent value; luxury-grade interior; faster-charging USB ports
  • The bad: Worse fuel economy; it's hard to climb into the driver's seat

The Palisade Hybrid is also a monster on value and offers a few features the Telluride lacks, including power adjustments for all three rows of seats, an integrated dash cam, and a household outlet in the second row. (The Telluride's is buried in the cargo area.) The top Calligraphy trim also comes with real Nappa leather, which makes it feel more luxurious than the Kia. Plus, we like that Hyundai differentiates its interiors a lot. The Palisade feels different from the Ioniq 9, Santa Fe and Tucson, while the Telluride feels similar to Kia's other SUVs.

You only get a single wireless charging pad in the Palisade, but it's worth noting that the Hyundai's USB-C ports have a higher output. These outlets can charge at up to 100 watts, while the Kia's top out at 27 watts.

The Palisade Hybrid's fuel economy is slightly worse with all-wheel drive, at 29 mpg combined. The Telluride is rated at 31 mpg combined. Even so, this fuel economy represents a 50% improvement over an equivalent gas-only model, so it's still not bad.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Dash

My final complaint about the Hyundai is that it's hard for taller drivers to get into the driver's seat. The steering column dips low, so you are prone to banging your right knee into it when climbing in unless you intentionally swivel your hips to avoid it. The Kia offers powered steering column adjustment and an easy-entry setting that moves it slightly up and out of the way, making it easier to hop into the Telluride.

The Kia makes a valiant effort but comes up just short in this comparison. But really, I'm splitting hairs. These are the two best midsize three-row SUVs on sale today by some margin, and I think you'd be very pleased with either.

Photos by Keith Buglewicz

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Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.

edited by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

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