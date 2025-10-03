The Kia Soul Is Dead

Kia's smallest SUV won't live to see 2026

2023 Kia Soul - Front 3/4 - 2
  • The Kia Soul won't be built after October of this year.
  • If you want one, what's left on dealer lots is all you'll have to choose from. 
  • We always liked the Soul and will be sad to see it go.

It's a bad day to be a hamster: The Kia Soul is dead. The small, space-efficient, affordable crossover won't live to see the 2026 model year. Soul production will end in October. 

Kia's first-gen Soul started out as a cutesy economical cross between a hatchback and an SUV. Its upright seating position and boxy shape meant it was easy to get in and out of while offering lots of room for passengers. Its rivals at the time included the Nissan Cube and Scion xB, but the Soul proved to be the only one with staying power — those other boxes on wheels died long ago. 

2010 Kia Soul front

Kia also cemented the Soul's place in history thanks to a series of ads starring rockin' and rappin' hamsters. There are people to this day who refer to the Soul as the "hamster-mobile." 

The second-generation Soul debuted for the 2014 model year and took a less conservative approach design-wise. It kind of looked like a training shoe on wheels, but it maintained the Soul's great packaging, was super affordable, and got a more upscale cabin. In 2017, the Soul got a turbocharged engine, giving it a bit more pep at the cost of some efficiency. 

2017 Kia Soul turbo

In 2020, the third-generation Soul made its debut with much more modern tech, the kind of interior that contemporary Kias are largely applauded for, and a plethora of trims to pick from. The EX was the pick of the litter, though, blending style, great tech, and the Soul's penchant for practicality into a sleek package. A GT-Line model was also offered that, thanks to more power and some relatively sticky rubber, was more fun than it really had any right to be. 

A face-lift in 2023 killed off the GT-Line model, saddled the Soul with downright low-rent exterior looks, and made little in the way of meaningful interior changes. It was far from a successful rework and lacked the blend of style and substance the Soul had always been known for. It's a shame that the Soul will go out on its lowest note, but it leaves behind a cool, trend-bucking legacy that millions of buyers no doubt appreciated across its 15-year run. 

2020 Kia Soul GT-Line
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

