The Kia Soul Is Dead

In 2020, the third-generation Soul made its debut with much more modern tech, the kind of interior that contemporary Kias are largely applauded for, and a plethora of trims to pick from. The EX was the pick of the litter, though, blending style, great tech, and the Soul's penchant for practicality into a sleek package. A GT-Line model was also offered that, thanks to more power and some relatively sticky rubber, was more fun than it really had any right to be.

A face-lift in 2023 killed off the GT-Line model, saddled the Soul with downright low-rent exterior looks, and made little in the way of meaningful interior changes. It was far from a successful rework and lacked the blend of style and substance the Soul had always been known for. It's a shame that the Soul will go out on its lowest note, but it leaves behind a cool, trend-bucking legacy that millions of buyers no doubt appreciated across its 15-year run.