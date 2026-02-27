Kia K4 vs. Honda Civic: Which One Should You Buy?

There are plenty of reasons to want a smaller car: better fuel economy, lower price tag and easier maneuverability, to name a few. But with those more compact dimensions, it's important that every square inch of that footprint is put to good use. The best way to do that? Choose a hatchback. And good news: We've got a pair of really good ones going head-to-head in this comparison.

The Kia K4 added a hatchback variant for the 2026 model year and that makes it the perfect competitor to try to dethrone the Honda Civic hatchback. We should also note that the Civic that the K4 will be taking on isn't just any Civic — it's ours. The Honda is part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, where we keep a vehicle for a year and 20,000 miles to see what it's like to live with day-to-day.

We previously compared the sedan versions of these vehicles, with the Honda coming out on top over the Kia (and the Toyota Corolla). Will the same thing be true when we compare these new liftgated compacts? Let's find out.