Jeep Recon vs. Jeep Wrangler: Two Takes on Doors-Off Off-Roading

It's clear that the new Jeep Recon EV isn't out to dethrone the venerable Wrangler in terms of off-road capability. But given the Moab launch model's Trail Rated badge and removable doors (and glass!), I couldn't help comparing these two seven-slot SUVs. With the assumption that a lot of folks gravitate toward the Wrangler more for its open-air vibes and accompanying image rather than trail supremacy, I think the Recon may well appeal across the gas-electric divide and pull some buyers away. Jeep seems to think so, too; one suggested use for the included accessory rail is a cradle for rubber duckies, a gift heretofore bestowed on Wrangler and Gladiator owners.

Below in table and written form is a compare/contrast of these utilities joined by a common brand. For this comparison, we're looking only at the four-door Wrangler Unlimited. This is to keep the number of portals the same and because the four-door Unlimited offers all four powertrains — plus it far outsells the two-door Wrangler.