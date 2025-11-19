- Jeep's new Recon is sort of like an electric Wrangler.
- The Recon's two electric motors make more power than even the Wrangler 392's V8.
- Both offer open-air off-roading and are compatible with rubber duckies.
Jeep Recon vs. Jeep Wrangler: Two Takes on Doors-Off Off-Roading
A sibling rivalry is brewing between Jeep's newest EV and its iconic 4x4
It's clear that the new Jeep Recon EV isn't out to dethrone the venerable Wrangler in terms of off-road capability. But given the Moab launch model's Trail Rated badge and removable doors (and glass!), I couldn't help comparing these two seven-slot SUVs. With the assumption that a lot of folks gravitate toward the Wrangler more for its open-air vibes and accompanying image rather than trail supremacy, I think the Recon may well appeal across the gas-electric divide and pull some buyers away. Jeep seems to think so, too; one suggested use for the included accessory rail is a cradle for rubber duckies, a gift heretofore bestowed on Wrangler and Gladiator owners.
Below in table and written form is a compare/contrast of these utilities joined by a common brand. For this comparison, we're looking only at the four-door Wrangler Unlimited. This is to keep the number of portals the same and because the four-door Unlimited offers all four powertrains — plus it far outsells the two-door Wrangler.
Power and fuel economy
The Recon comes with a two-motor electric vehicle with more horsepower than any other current Jeep product. (Only the Hellcat-engined Grand Cherokee Trackhawk beats it in on that scale.) The most powerful Wrangler, the Hemi V8 392, makes "only" 470 horsepower. Wrangler buyers also have a choice of a V6 (the only way to get it with a manual transmission), a turbocharged four-cylinder, and a plug-in hybrid based on the turbo-four.
Wranglers don't exactly sip fuel. Big tires, a lot of frontal area and a brick-like silhouette conspire to keep combined EPA estimates around 20 mpg for the V6 and four-cylinder versions and in the teens for the mighty 392. The Recon, while still blocky, knocks some of the sharper edges off in the name of efficiency and scores an acceptable-for-an-electric-SUV 80 MPGe combined. Range from the 100-kWh battery pack is estimated at around 250 miles. The Wrangler 4xe plug-in has an EPA electric-only range of 22 miles. So not only does the Recon win in terms of efficiency, it's also the most powerful. Two points for Team EV.
Spec
Jeep Recon
Jeep Wrangler V6
Jeep Wrangler Turbo I4
Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Jeep Wrangler 392
|Engine / motors
|two electric motors
|3.6-liter V6
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder, two electric motors
|6.4-liter V8
|Horsepower
|650 hp
|285 hp
|270 hp
|375 hp
|470 hp
|Torque
|620 lb-ft
|260 lb-ft
|295 lb-ft
|470 lb-ft
|470 lb-ft
|Transmission
|single-speed automatic
|six-speed manual, eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|Drive type
|4WD
|4WD
|4WD
|4WD
|4WD
|Fuel economy
|80 combined MPGe (91 city/70 hwy) (estimated)
|19–20 combined mpg (16–18 city/22–23 hwy)
|21 combined mpg (20 city/22 hwy)
|49 combined MPGe (gas and electric), 20 combined MPGe (gas only)
|14 combined mpg (13 city/16 hwy)
Interior
It turns out the cabin portions of these boxes are very similar in size. Headroom in the Recon falls between the numbers for the hardtop and soft-top Wrangler Unlimited, legroom is within tenths and seats-up cargo volume is pretty close, with the Recon eking out a win if you include the front trunk in your calculations. The Wrangler does have an advantage in max interior cargo volume.
Customers also get similar abilities to disassemble these Jeeps. The Wrangler (and Gladiator) have been updated for 2026 to allow the owner to remove the doors without the use of any tools (previously this required a Torx driver). The Recon also offers tool-free removal of the doors — turn them past 90 degrees and lift.
You can, of course, remove parts or all of the Wrangler's top. The Unlimited's available hardtop has removable roof panels, and the standard soft top can be pulled back and stowed. For the Recon, the standard roof is a panoramic glass unit; you can instead spec the power Sky roof, which motors its cloth panel back to create an open space. And while you're still left with most of the unibody's exoskeleton, the Recon also features removable rear-quarter and tailgate glass — again with no tools required. The Wrangler's windshield can be folded down for trail use, while the Recon's is fixed.
Spec
Jeep Recon
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|42.3/40.6 in
|40.8-42.6/40.3-41.7 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|41.4/38.5 in
|41.2/38.3 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|30.3 cu ft
|31.7 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|65.9 cu ft
|72.4 cu ft
|Frunk
|3.0 cu ft
|N/A
Technology and safety equipment
Jeep used the Wrangler's instrument panel design as inspiration for the Recon's. A new 14.5-inch center touchscreen in the Recon is the largest offered in a Jeep. The Wrangler comes with a 12.3-inch unit. Both run Uconnect 5 software. All Recons have a fully digital reconfigurable gauge display, while the Wrangler still relies on a pair of analog dials.
The newer, more tech-forward Recon is unsurprisingly more gifted in terms of driver assist features. Wranglers are available with adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning. The Recon comes with both systems as standard and adds rear cross-path detection, park assist, intersection collision assist, and Stellantis' Level 2 Active Driving Assist system.
Trims and pricing
At least for its first model year, the Recon will be available only in the Trail Rated Moab trim, which comes very well equipped and has a starting price of $66,995 including a $1,995 destination fee. The Wrangler Unlimited, with its wide array of trims and powertrains, ranges from $40,095 for a relatively basic Sport model up to $81,990 for the recently announced Moab 392 model, again with the same destination fee included.
Planning to do some real off-roading? The Recon has commendable approach, departure and breakover angles (33.8/33.1/23.3 degrees), but the Wrangler's are even better. Recon Moabs can ford up to 24 inches of water, compared to a minimum of 30 inches for the Wrangler.
If all you're after is something with a Jeep badge and removable doors, the Wrangler is the ticket, whereas the Recon gets you the most power in a similarly sized but likely more livable package. Take it to the trail, though, and the classic Jeep will no doubt have the edge, doors on or not.