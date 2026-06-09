Over 1 Million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators Are Being Recalled Over Fire Risk

"The electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and cause a vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked with the ignition in the 'Off' position," Jeep said in its recall bulletin. Because of this, owners are being advised to park their vehicle "outside and away from structures" until it is repaired. All repair work will be done at Jeep dealers free of charge.

According to the NHTSA docs, the electric hydraulic power steering pumps in these Jeeps can overheat and potentially lead to a fire. Owners may get a "service power steering" warning notification or experience a loss of power steering assist.

Owners of the affected Wrangler and Gladiator models will be notified by mail beginning July 9. If you have a 2021-2025 Wrangler or Gladiator and want to know if your vehicle is affected, you can check the NHTSA website.