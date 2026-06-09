- What's new: A recall and fire risk warning have been issued for more than 1 million Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Gladiator pickup trucks from the 2021-2025 model years.
- Why it matters: The issue stems from the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring, and these vehicles could catch on fire even when parked and turned off.
- Edmunds says: If you own one of these vehicles, do not drive it, and park it outside and away from structures.
Over 1 Million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators Are Being Recalled Over Fire Risk
Jeep owners are being asked to park outside and away from buildings until their vehicles are repaired
Over a million Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Gladiator pickups are being recalled due to a potential fire risk, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). A total of 787,887 Wranglers and 289,112 Gladiators are affected, all of which are from the 2021-2025 model years.
Of the 1,076,999 vehicles involved in the recall, Jeep estimates just 0.1% of them have the defect, according to the NHTSA documents.
"The electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and cause a vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked with the ignition in the 'Off' position," Jeep said in its recall bulletin. Because of this, owners are being advised to park their vehicle "outside and away from structures" until it is repaired. All repair work will be done at Jeep dealers free of charge.
According to the NHTSA docs, the electric hydraulic power steering pumps in these Jeeps can overheat and potentially lead to a fire. Owners may get a "service power steering" warning notification or experience a loss of power steering assist.
Owners of the affected Wrangler and Gladiator models will be notified by mail beginning July 9. If you have a 2021-2025 Wrangler or Gladiator and want to know if your vehicle is affected, you can check the NHTSA website.