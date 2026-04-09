The New Jeep Cherokee Is Getting the Trailhawk Off-Road Treatment

What sets the Trailhawk apart from other Jeep Cherokees? Appearance wise, not a ton. The most obvious changes will be to the front and rear bumpers, which will be redesigned to afford better approach and departure angles — important for climbing up and down steep hills, or crawling over rocks. The front bumper should get a pair of bright red tow hooks, and we expect a third to be placed 'round back.

This Cherokee Trailhawk prototype is riding on Nexen Roadian ATX all-terrain tires, wrapping unique 17-inch wheels. The current Cherokee range uses 18-inch wheels across the board, but the smaller 17s will allow for beefier tires with taller sidewalls, which provide more cushion for added off-road protection.