Here's Why Jaguar Made Its New Electric Car Feel Like a Vintage V12

Where Jag's been, and where it's going

Jaguar was founded in 1935 and was best known in the following nine decades for producing innovative sports cars, coupes and sedans. In recent years, Jaguar chased volume, attempting to go head-to-head against BMW and Audi, with a full line of cars and SUVs. Ultimately, that wasn't a successful strategy and wasn't true to its essence as a challenger and outlier brand. Jaguar is now pivoting away from the mainstream by moving further upmarket, diminishing volume, and building avant-garde six-figure EVs.

"We created some fantastic cars in recent years, but Jaguar as a company was not the success that we wanted it to be. And it wasn't in the position in the market that we want it to," says Dave Doody, the brand's chief program engineer. "When I was a kid, what inspired me to become an automotive engineer is, I remember thinking that Jaguar was second only to a Rolls-Royce. That's where it sat in the marketplace. And that's what we wanted to re-create with this rebrand and the new product line that we've got coming."

Jag has already demonstrated the direction in which it plans to move: revamping its visual identity with new iconography; revealing a blunt-nosed, long-hooded two-door fastback GT, the Type 00 concept; and unveiling a camouflaged version of its first production car, an aesthetically similar four-door grand tourer code-named X900.