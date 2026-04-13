- What's new: Infiniti will add four new cars to its lineup, including a sport sedan and three hybrid SUVs.
- Why it matters: The performance sedan will have V6 power; the SUVs will come in various sizes and will all be hybrids.
- Edmunds says: Fingers crossed the new sport sedan is more fun than the old Q50, and that the hybrid SUVs are properly competitive with other luxury brands.
Infiniti 'Will Be Revitalized' With Hybrid SUVs and a Sport Sedan
These cars will hopefully be the breath of fresh air Infiniti so desperately needs
Infiniti — Nissan's luxury arm — is in dire need of some excitement. And good as it looks, the new QX65 crossover (pictured above) just isn't it. But during a press conference in Japan today, Nissan executives confirmed Infiniti will launch four new models in the coming years, including a performance sedan, midsize hybrid SUV and two large hybrid SUVs.
"Infiniti will be revitalized [with] a full lineup, restoring confidence in the brand," said Guillaume Cartier, Nissan's chief performance officer.
The sedan news is particularly interesting. The last four-door Infiniti sold in the U.S. was the Q50, pictured below, which was somewhat ho-hum as far as sports cars go. The Q50 also spawned the attractive Q60 coupe, but no plans for a new two-door model were announced. Infiniti isn't confirming many details about its new performance sedan, only saying that it'll use V6 power.
Also on the docket: three new hybrid SUVs. One will slot below the QX60 and QX65 in Infiniti's lineup, filling the hole left by the not-so-dearly departed QX50 and QX55 crossovers. This could be a compact SUV based on the forthcoming sport sedan, but it's more likely to be an Infiniti-ized (Infinitized?) version of the Nissan Rogue, which will receive a major update later this year featuring Nissan's new E-Power hybrid engine.
Infiniti will also launch two large hybrid SUVs. These will be built on the new body-on-frame architecture that Nissan will introduce with the Xterra, meaning they'll be powered by gas-only V6 and V6 hybrid powertrains.
Before either of these vehicles hit the road, however, Infiniti will introduce the QX65 to the U.S. market. I saw this new SUV in New York last month, and while it's certainly attractive, I'm not sure it's the strong injection of adrenaline this brand so sorely needs.
"We are building a premium portfolio that is distinctive, confident and designed around our clients," Infiniti Americas VP Eric Ledieu said in a statement. "This is about restoring clarity to the Infiniti brand."