Infiniti — Nissan's luxury arm — is in dire need of some excitement. And good as it looks, the new QX65 crossover (pictured above) just isn't it. But during a press conference in Japan today, Nissan executives confirmed Infiniti will launch four new models in the coming years, including a performance sedan, midsize hybrid SUV and two large hybrid SUVs.

"Infiniti will be revitalized [with] a full lineup, restoring confidence in the brand," said Guillaume Cartier, Nissan's chief performance officer.

The sedan news is particularly interesting. The last four-door Infiniti sold in the U.S. was the Q50, pictured below, which was somewhat ho-hum as far as sports cars go. The Q50 also spawned the attractive Q60 coupe, but no plans for a new two-door model were announced. Infiniti isn't confirming many details about its new performance sedan, only saying that it'll use V6 power.