Infiniti Could Ditch 'Alphabet Soup' Car Names

What the Q?

Infiniti announced its current Q and QX names in late 2012 under the leadership of the company's former president, Johan de Nysschen. The changes went into effect for the 2014 model year; the G became the Q50, the M sedan the Q70, the FX the QX70 and the original QX SUV was renamed QX80. I hated it then and I still hate it now.

"Nissan's got lots of great nameplates and they clearly stand out," Pandikuthira said. "But on the Infiniti side, since we went alphanumeric, I think we lost. We lost FX, which to me is a tragedy; FX stood for something and it's very clear what it was."

In the company's defense, it had alphanumeric names before the Q/QX kerfuffle, but I see Pandikuthira's point.

"It's got a Q, it's got an X, it's got an S, it's got a J. ... We have some homework to do," he said.