2022 Hyundai Tucson's New XRT Trim Offers Off-Road Styling Cues

Dec 10, 2021 1:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fully redesigned, with numerous powertrains and a sport-themed appearance package. Now there's a new XRT trim that gives the Tucson a little off-road flavor

By Austin Lott

Affordable Fun: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N and Kona N Priced

Dec 1, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

Hyundai is slowly becoming more and more synonymous with fast, fun compacts. But the best part is the new Kona N and Elantra N aren’t even that expensive.

By Nick Yekikian

The Elantra N Throws Down the Gauntlet for the Affordable Sport Sedan Crown

Nov 23, 2021 6:01 AM GMT+0000

We drive the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N on both road and track and come away thoroughly impressed with its composure and capabilities.

By Kurt Niebuhr

DRIVEN: The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Is a Lot of Fun for Not a Lot of Money

Nov 23, 2021 6:01 AM GMT+0000

Want to have a lot of fun for not a lot of money? The 2022 Hyundai Kona N does the deed. Here are our first impressions from behind the wheel.

By Kurt Niebuhr

Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: Tiny Truck Throwdown

Nov 4, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The Ford Maverick or the Hyundai Santa Cruz: There are two new trucks on the market, and they’re about as small as trucks can get, but which one is best? Let’s find out.

By Nick Yekikian

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N-Line Night Edition Is One Sinister Special Edition

Oct 13, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The Night Edition takes the already potent Sonata N-Line and adds some extra menace.

By Nick Yekikian

TESTED: The 2022 Santa Cruz Doesn't Care If You Don't Think It's a Truck

Oct 5, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

We get our hands on the all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, a small pickup truck based on a car-like SUV foundation. Our test vehicle features a potent turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four and a slick dual-clutch automatic transmission. Want to know how it drives and performs? Check out our track results!

By Jonathan Elfalan

The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021

Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.

By Mark Takahashi

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Fills Civic Type R-Sized Void

Aug 19, 2021 9:45 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a high-performance version of one of our favorite compact sedans. Here's everything we know.

By Cameron Rogers

Behind the Wheel of the All-New 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Aug 10, 2021 4:01 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is the newest compact truck on the block &mdash; and until the Ford Maverick arrives, it's the only one you can get. But is it any good?

By Travis Langness

The Best New Cars for First-Time Buyers

Aug 4, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds' experts recommend several well-rounded and affordable vehicles for first-time car shoppers. Selecting the right car or SUV can be daunting for first-time buyers, with hundreds of models to choose from. Let our experts help you narrow your search.

By Brent Romans

The Hot-Selling Hyundai Palisade Just Got Harder to Buy

Jul 29, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

SUV shoppers looking for great deals on a 2021 Hyundai Palisade will notice discounted offers are suddenly gone. What does this mean for you? Read on and watch the Edmunds experts break it down.

By Ryan ZumMallen

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Three Things You Should Know

Jul 22, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a compact truck starting under $24,000, but there's a lot more to know about this unique utility vehicle. Get trim and pricing details now from the Edmunds experts.

By Carrie Kim

Small SUV Comparison 2021: Honda vs. Hyundai vs. Mazda vs. Nissan vs. Toyota

Jul 14, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000

Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 compact SUV comparison. See our experts compare the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.

By Carlos Lago

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

