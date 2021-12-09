Hyundai NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
2022 Hyundai Tucson's New XRT Trim Offers Off-Road Styling Cues
Dec 10, 2021 1:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fully redesigned, with numerous powertrains and a sport-themed appearance package. Now there's a new XRT trim that gives the Tucson a little off-road flavor
By Austin Lott
Affordable Fun: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N and Kona N Priced
Dec 1, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
Hyundai is slowly becoming more and more synonymous with fast, fun compacts. But the best part is the new Kona N and Elantra N aren’t even that expensive.
The Elantra N Throws Down the Gauntlet for the Affordable Sport Sedan Crown
Nov 23, 2021 6:01 AM GMT+0000
We drive the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N on both road and track and come away thoroughly impressed with its composure and capabilities.
By Kurt Niebuhr
DRIVEN: The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Is a Lot of Fun for Not a Lot of Money
Nov 23, 2021 6:01 AM GMT+0000
Want to have a lot of fun for not a lot of money? The 2022 Hyundai Kona N does the deed. Here are our first impressions from behind the wheel.
By Kurt Niebuhr
Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: Tiny Truck Throwdown
Nov 4, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The Ford Maverick or the Hyundai Santa Cruz: There are two new trucks on the market, and they’re about as small as trucks can get, but which one is best? Let’s find out.
The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N-Line Night Edition Is One Sinister Special Edition
Oct 13, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The Night Edition takes the already potent Sonata N-Line and adds some extra menace.
TESTED: The 2022 Santa Cruz Doesn't Care If You Don't Think It's a Truck
Oct 5, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000
We get our hands on the all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, a small pickup truck based on a car-like SUV foundation. Our test vehicle features a potent turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four and a slick dual-clutch automatic transmission. Want to know how it drives and performs? Check out our track results!
The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021
Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
2022 Hyundai Elantra N Fills Civic Type R-Sized Void
Aug 19, 2021 9:45 AM GMT+0000
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a high-performance version of one of our favorite compact sedans. Here's everything we know.
Behind the Wheel of the All-New 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Aug 10, 2021 4:01 AM GMT+0000
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is the newest compact truck on the block — and until the Ford Maverick arrives, it's the only one you can get. But is it any good?
The Best New Cars for First-Time Buyers
Aug 4, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds' experts recommend several well-rounded and affordable vehicles for first-time car shoppers. Selecting the right car or SUV can be daunting for first-time buyers, with hundreds of models to choose from. Let our experts help you narrow your search.
By Brent Romans
The Hot-Selling Hyundai Palisade Just Got Harder to Buy
Jul 29, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
SUV shoppers looking for great deals on a 2021 Hyundai Palisade will notice discounted offers are suddenly gone. What does this mean for you? Read on and watch the Edmunds experts break it down.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Three Things You Should Know
Jul 22, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a compact truck starting under $24,000, but there's a lot more to know about this unique utility vehicle. Get trim and pricing details now from the Edmunds experts.
By Carrie Kim
Small SUV Comparison 2021: Honda vs. Hyundai vs. Mazda vs. Nissan vs. Toyota
Jul 14, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 compact SUV comparison. See our experts compare the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
By Carlos Lago
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021
Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.
