- What's new: Hyundai is testing the next-generation Tucson in the Austrian Alps.
- Why it matters: The Toyota RAV4 competitor is expected to receive boxier styling, a redesigned interior and updated hybrid technology.
- Edmunds says: The current Tucson already stands out for comfort, space and smooth hybrid performance; better controls and improved fuel economy would address its biggest issues.
A New Hyundai Tucson Is Coming. Here's Everything We Know
Spy photos reveal a sharper design, updated cabin controls and clues about Hyundai’s future powertrains
The Hyundai Tucson is preparing for a major makeover. A next-generation prototype caught testing in the Austrian Alps points to a boxier exterior, a redesigned cabin and a continued focus on hybrid power, with a global reveal expected later this year and a likely U.S. arrival in 2027.
The Tucson trades curves for straighter edges
The prototype spotted in the Alps looks more upright than today's Tucson. Its window line is flatter, the nose is taller, and the body sides appear less rounded. Up front, the camouflage exposes vertically arranged LED lamps, lower foglights, and what may be a light bar spanning the nose. A clamshell-style hood also appears likely.
The rear remains heavily covered, but vertical taillights are visible near the outer corners. An exposed exhaust tip confirms this particular test vehicle still has a combustion engine, which points to either a gasoline model or a hybrid. Hyundai has not said whether the new Tucson uses a fresh platform or a heavily updated version of the current one.
A new screen layout should simplify the cabin
Inside, the prototype has the brand's newer three-spoke steering wheel, complete with four dots in the center that represent "H" in Morse code. The driver also gets traditional turn-signal and wiper stalks, shift paddles and steering wheel controls. A slim, high-mounted instrument display sits ahead of the driver, while a large central screen is mostly concealed. The spy photos also show physical shortcut buttons beneath it.
That last detail matters. We like the current Tucson's clear displays and useful technology, but its flat touchscreen climate panel can require too much attention on the move. Better-placed physical controls would be a small change in the right direction.
Even bigger focus on hybrids
Powertrain specifications remain unknown. The current U.S.-market Tucson Hybrid combines 231 horsepower with standard all-wheel drive and returns an EPA-estimated 36 mpg or 38 mpg combined, depending on trim. In Edmunds' testing, it reached 60 mph in 7.6 seconds and impressed with smooth gas-electric transitions, responsive steering and a cushioned ride. Its roomy back seat and 38.7-cubic-foot cargo area are also major strengths.
The next hybrid does not need a dramatic performance increase. More real-world efficiency, quieter low-speed operation, and preserved passenger space would do more to move the Tucson forward. Reports have also connected the model with range-extender technology, but Hyundai has only confirmed broader plans to introduce extended-range EVs in North America starting in 2027 — not a Tucson-specific system.
Interestingly, one prototype had a rough day in the Alps. Our photographers said repeated brake testing overheated the front brakes and damaged both front tires, leaving the vehicle stopped with its hood raised and support crews gathered around. But that is exactly what development testing is for: finding problems before customers can.
Photos by Automedia