A New Hyundai Tucson Is Coming. Here's Everything We Know

The Tucson trades curves for straighter edges

The prototype spotted in the Alps looks more upright than today's Tucson. Its window line is flatter, the nose is taller, and the body sides appear less rounded. Up front, the camouflage exposes vertically arranged LED lamps, lower foglights, and what may be a light bar spanning the nose. A clamshell-style hood also appears likely.

The rear remains heavily covered, but vertical taillights are visible near the outer corners. An exposed exhaust tip confirms this particular test vehicle still has a combustion engine, which points to either a gasoline model or a hybrid. Hyundai has not said whether the new Tucson uses a fresh platform or a heavily updated version of the current one.