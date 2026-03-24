Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride Officially Recalled Following Fatal Rear Seat Accident

A 2-year-old girl died following a malfunction of the power rear seats in a Hyundai Palisade

2027 Kia Telluride and 2026 Hyundai Palisade
  • What's happening: Hyundai and Kia are recalling certain Palisade and Telluride SUVs due to power-folding/sliding rear seats that may fail to detect an occupant.
  • Why it matters: Earlier this month, a fatal accident involving a 2-year-old child occurred because of this issue.
  • Edmunds says: An over-the-air software remedy for these vehicles will soon be available.

Following a stop-sale order earlier this month, Hyundai and Kia have officially announced recalls of both the Palisade and Telluride midsize SUVs. On March 7, a fatal accident involving a 2-year-old girl in Ohio occurred as a result of a Palisade's faulty power-folding rear seats.

According to Hyundai's official recall notice (PDF), 61,093 Palisades in the U.S. are potentially affected — 40,729 gas-only models and 20,364 hybrids — all of which are Limited and Calligraphy trims. Kia is only recalling 568 examples of the Telluride, all of which are hybrids and the SX Prestige and X-Line SX Prestige trims.

"Owners should avoid contacting the 'one-touch' tilt-and-slide button located on the second row seatback, which allows for ease of access to the 3rd row (walk-in), during entry and exit of the 3rd row and take measures to prevent inadvertent activation of this feature," Hyundai said in its recall notice.

Hyundai is still developing a permanent fix for the issue. For now, the company is working on an over-the-air software update that will increase the sensitivity of the rear-seat occupant sensors.

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I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

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Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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