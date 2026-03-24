Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride Officially Recalled Following Fatal Rear Seat Accident

Following a stop-sale order earlier this month, Hyundai and Kia have officially announced recalls of both the Palisade and Telluride midsize SUVs. On March 7, a fatal accident involving a 2-year-old girl in Ohio occurred as a result of a Palisade's faulty power-folding rear seats.

According to Hyundai's official recall notice (PDF), 61,093 Palisades in the U.S. are potentially affected — 40,729 gas-only models and 20,364 hybrids — all of which are Limited and Calligraphy trims. Kia is only recalling 568 examples of the Telluride, all of which are hybrids and the SX Prestige and X-Line SX Prestige trims.

"Owners should avoid contacting the 'one-touch' tilt-and-slide button located on the second row seatback, which allows for ease of access to the 3rd row (walk-in), during entry and exit of the 3rd row and take measures to prevent inadvertent activation of this feature," Hyundai said in its recall notice.

Hyundai is still developing a permanent fix for the issue. For now, the company is working on an over-the-air software update that will increase the sensitivity of the rear-seat occupant sensors.