Hyundai Palisade Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated SUV 2026

2026 Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition leads the full-size SUV class with an Edmunds Rating of 7.7. It has a huge interior with tons of passenger and cargo space and comes with novel driving technologies, including optional BlueCruise hands-free highway assist. Yes, it starts at $64,995, it can be a little pricey in top trims, and we only observed subpar fuel economy in our testing, but there's no better overall pick than the Expedition when it comes to the biggest of big SUVs.