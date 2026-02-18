Hyundai Palisade Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated SUV 2026

Range Rover vibes on a budget

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid front 3/4
  • The new Hyundai Palisade Hybrid earns the Edmunds Top Rated SUV award.
  • The Palisade impresses with good performance, a spacious interior and punch-above-its-weight-class vibes.
  • Our highly recommended runners-up are the Ford Expedition and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

"The new Hyundai Palisade looks and feels more premium than nearly anything else in this class. The interior is spacious and comfortable, and the tech and driver aids are among the best on sale today."

— Reese Counts, senior editor, vehicle testing

Why did the Palisade Hybrid win?

The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid punches above its weight in nearly every aspect. It starts at $45,760, but it looks and feels more premium than SUVs that cost twice as much. Its turbocharged engine is both powerful and efficient. The Palisade Hybrid is the most well-rounded vehicle in its segment; its Edmunds Rating of 8.3 out of 10 is easy to justify.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid rear 3/4


Highly Recommended

These are the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mentions we’d also recommend to our friends and family.

2026 Ford Expedition front 3/4

2026 Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition leads the full-size SUV class with an Edmunds Rating of 7.7. It has a huge interior with tons of passenger and cargo space and comes with novel driving technologies, including optional BlueCruise hands-free highway assist. Yes, it starts at $64,995, it can be a little pricey in top trims, and we only observed subpar fuel economy in our testing, but there's no better overall pick than the Expedition when it comes to the biggest of big SUVs.

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid front 3/4

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Starting at $34,050, the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is the best SUV you can buy under $40,000. Its cabin is full of high-quality materials and the seats are super comfortable. We observed 34 mpg combined in our testing thanks to the Tucson's turbocharged hybrid engine. It's also a real looker — one of the best-designed SUVs around. With an Edmunds Rating of 8.8, it doesn't get much better than this.

See the other Edmunds Top Rated 2026 award winners

by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

