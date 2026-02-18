- The new Hyundai Palisade Hybrid earns the Edmunds Top Rated SUV award.
- The Palisade impresses with good performance, a spacious interior and punch-above-its-weight-class vibes.
- Our highly recommended runners-up are the Ford Expedition and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.
Hyundai Palisade Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated SUV 2026
Range Rover vibes on a budget
"The new Hyundai Palisade looks and feels more premium than nearly anything else in this class. The interior is spacious and comfortable, and the tech and driver aids are among the best on sale today."
— Reese Counts, senior editor, vehicle testing
Why did the Palisade Hybrid win?
The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid punches above its weight in nearly every aspect. It starts at $45,760, but it looks and feels more premium than SUVs that cost twice as much. Its turbocharged engine is both powerful and efficient. The Palisade Hybrid is the most well-rounded vehicle in its segment; its Edmunds Rating of 8.3 out of 10 is easy to justify.
Highly Recommended
These are the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mentions we’d also recommend to our friends and family.
2026 Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition leads the full-size SUV class with an Edmunds Rating of 7.7. It has a huge interior with tons of passenger and cargo space and comes with novel driving technologies, including optional BlueCruise hands-free highway assist. Yes, it starts at $64,995, it can be a little pricey in top trims, and we only observed subpar fuel economy in our testing, but there's no better overall pick than the Expedition when it comes to the biggest of big SUVs.
2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Starting at $34,050, the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is the best SUV you can buy under $40,000. Its cabin is full of high-quality materials and the seats are super comfortable. We observed 34 mpg combined in our testing thanks to the Tucson's turbocharged hybrid engine. It's also a real looker — one of the best-designed SUVs around. With an Edmunds Rating of 8.8, it doesn't get much better than this.