The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Is the Best Vehicle of 2026

What makes the Palisade Hybrid the Best of the Best?

The new Hyundai Palisade doesn't just level up over its predecessor; it raises the bar for SUVs of all shapes and sizes. The Palisade offers luxury SUV vibes despite only costing $45,760 to start and comes packed with every single technology feature or creature comfort anyone could want. The Palisade Hybrid goes one step further thanks to its punchy yet efficient turbocharged engine. With its high Edmunds Rating of 8.3 out of 10, there's no better new vehicle on sale today than the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid.