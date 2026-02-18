- Of all our Edmunds Top Rated winners, the Hyundai Palisade stands out above the rest.
- The Palisade Hybrid truly raises the bar for SUVs of all shapes and sizes.
- It's stylish, powerful, efficient, roomy, luxurious — the list goes on.
The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Is the Best Vehicle of 2026
The redesigned Palisade Hybrid easily earns the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best Award for 2026
"A true surprise from one of the most daring automakers in the game. From its impeccable design to the astounding set of features, the Palisade Hybrid leaves absolutely nothing on the table."
— Cameron Rogers, manager, written content
What makes the Palisade Hybrid the Best of the Best?
The new Hyundai Palisade doesn't just level up over its predecessor; it raises the bar for SUVs of all shapes and sizes. The Palisade offers luxury SUV vibes despite only costing $45,760 to start and comes packed with every single technology feature or creature comfort anyone could want. The Palisade Hybrid goes one step further thanks to its punchy yet efficient turbocharged engine. With its high Edmunds Rating of 8.3 out of 10, there's no better new vehicle on sale today than the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid.