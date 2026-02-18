The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Is the Best Vehicle of 2026

The redesigned Palisade Hybrid easily earns the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best Award for 2026

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid front 3/4
  • Of all our Edmunds Top Rated winners, the Hyundai Palisade stands out above the rest.
  • The Palisade Hybrid truly raises the bar for SUVs of all shapes and sizes.
  • It's stylish, powerful, efficient, roomy, luxurious — the list goes on.

"A true surprise from one of the most daring automakers in the game. From its impeccable design to the astounding set of features, the Palisade Hybrid leaves absolutely nothing on the table."

— Cameron Rogers, manager, written content

What makes the Palisade Hybrid the Best of the Best?

The new Hyundai Palisade doesn't just level up over its predecessor; it raises the bar for SUVs of all shapes and sizes. The Palisade offers luxury SUV vibes despite only costing $45,760 to start and comes packed with every single technology feature or creature comfort anyone could want. The Palisade Hybrid goes one step further thanks to its punchy yet efficient turbocharged engine. With its high Edmunds Rating of 8.3 out of 10, there's no better new vehicle on sale today than the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid rear 3/4

See the other Edmunds Top Rated 2026 award winners

by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

