Hyundai, Kia Recall 570,000 Vehicles for Fire Risk

Hyundai and Kia have gone through a number of wide-ranging recalls lately, and this latest is affecting nearly 570,000 cars. The AP reported than Hyundai is recalling SUVs because of a problem with tow hitches that increase the risk of a fire while the car is either stationary or on the move.

The Hyundais that are affected by this recall include the 2022-23 Santa Cruz, 2019-23 Santa Fe, 2021-23 Santa Fe Hybrid and 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid models. Kia only has one vehicle affected by this recall, the 2022 and 2023 Carnival minivan. The manufacturers are asking owners to park their cars outside and away from structures until repairs are performed.

According to a NHTSA letter acknowledging Hyundai Motor America’s recall notice, the vehicles may have come equipped with a tow hitch harness installed as original equipment or added as an accessory through a dealership. As an interim repair, an initial inspection will determine if a customer's car needs the fix and the fuse will be removed if necessary. Dealerships will then install a new fuse and a wire extension kit once the final repair is made available. Owners of these cars will be notified if their car is affected starting on May 16.

This news is just the latest in a string of recall for the South Korean manufacturers. There is the ongoing saga of the Kia Boys challenge that instructed thieves on how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai vehicles, but even more recently thousands of Kias were recalled because of a transmission oil pump that may fail and cause a loss of power. Last year, Hyundai also recalled more than 245,000 Palisades for a similar tow hitch issue.