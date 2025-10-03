Hyundai Ioniq 9 Cargo Test: How Much Fits Behind the Third Row?

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is now Edmunds' top-rated electric SUV, scoring a whopping 8.4 out of 10 and surpassing its Kia EV9 corporate cousin on the leaderboard. Part of its overall excellence is its vast interior space and smart packaging, including a cargo area that measures 21.9 cubic feet behind the third row. That's one of the largest volumes among three-row crossovers, surpassing the new Palisade (19.1 cubes) and the EV9 (20.2 cubes). Theoretically, that volume puts it between the two top vehicles on the Cargo Test Three-Row SUV Leaderboard, the Chevrolet Traverse (22.9) and Toyota Grand Highlander (20.6).

Of course, there's a reason I do these cargo tests: Real-world luggage-carrying ability often does not align with a list of cargo volumes. Take the Kia Telluride, for instance. It has an official volume of 21 cubic feet, yet I found the Grand Highlander can hold more. In my experience, it's the shape of the area that matters just as much as the overall volume. Let's see how the interestingly shaped Ioniq 9 plays out.