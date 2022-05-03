Here Is Our Best Look Yet at the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

With Hyundai's EV offensive ramping up, it's almost time for the automaker to deliver on another EV concept from a few years ago. The Prophecy concept is a swoopy sedan with a number of futuristic features that previewed a Tesla Model 3 challenger from the brand. We expect the Ioniq 6 to be officially unveiled later this year and hit dealerships in spring of 2023, but for the moment we have some spy shots to whet your palette before the full reveal.

The Ioniq 6 looks like it will be keeping the concept's overall swoopy four-door coupe proportions, but some of the concept's more radical features are clearly gone. The suicide doors are no more, likely in the name of production friendliness, and the heavily rounded front and rear ends are now more pronounced, likely for the sake of crash safety. The spy shots make it seem like the Ioniq 6 will retain something that resembles the Prophecy's rear wing, which may or may not house the car's third brake light.