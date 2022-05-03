Here Is Our Best Look Yet at the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

- The Hyundai Ioniq 6 isn't out yet, but our spy photographers snapped a good look at a test mule.
- The production design clearly pulls from the Prophecy concept.
- The Ioniq 6 will rival the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3.
The Ioniq 5 SUV was a great starting point for Hyundai's electric future, but SUVs aren't the only EVs that buyers are interested in. The upcoming Ioniq 6 will fill a gaping hole in the brand's lineup. It's a fully electric sedan that will eventually take on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4, and we've gotten our best look yet at the next member of the Ioniq family.
With Hyundai's EV offensive ramping up, it's almost time for the automaker to deliver on another EV concept from a few years ago. The Prophecy concept is a swoopy sedan with a number of futuristic features that previewed a Tesla Model 3 challenger from the brand. We expect the Ioniq 6 to be officially unveiled later this year and hit dealerships in spring of 2023, but for the moment we have some spy shots to whet your palette before the full reveal.
The Ioniq 6 looks like it will be keeping the concept's overall swoopy four-door coupe proportions, but some of the concept's more radical features are clearly gone. The suicide doors are no more, likely in the name of production friendliness, and the heavily rounded front and rear ends are now more pronounced, likely for the sake of crash safety. The spy shots make it seem like the Ioniq 6 will retain something that resembles the Prophecy's rear wing, which may or may not house the car's third brake light.
Other details from the spy shots reveal what looks like a rear light bar, again, similar to the Prophecy concept's, and oval-like headlights that are flush with the front bumper and hood. It might not be as artful as the concept, but with the rare exception of the Ioniq 5, production cars rarely keep the same overall looks and proportions of the design studies they're extracted from.
As for battery size and powertrain options, those details are still under wraps. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see two versions of the Ioniq 6 at launch: a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with up to 300 horsepower. Prices should start around the $40,000 mark and go up from there, which would fall neatly in line with pricing for the Model 3 and the base versions of the BMW i4.
All we know is we can't wait to get the full details.