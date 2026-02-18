Hyundai Ioniq 5: Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV 2026

The futuristic-looking Ioniq 5 is still the cutting edge of electric SUVs

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 front 3/4
  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 earns the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV award once again.
  • With fast charging, long range and a high-performance N variant, the Ioniq 5 impresses across the board.
  • Our highly recommended runners-up are the BMW iX and Hyundai Ioniq 9.

"There's an Ioniq 5 for almost every EV budget. It's practical, quick to charge, and depending on which one you buy, ridiculously fun to drive on- or off-road. There's nothing it doesn't do well."

— Kurt Niebuhr, manager, vehicle testing

Why did the Ioniq 5 win?

Despite being a few years old, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 — which starts at just $36,600 — remains a benchmark for electric SUVs. It offers ample space for passengers and cargo, featuring a novel interior design and futuristic exterior styling to match. We observed 282 miles of range in the Edmunds EV Range Test, and the Ioniq 5 is one of the fastest-charging EVs we've tested. Hyundai also offers a high-performance Ioniq 5 N and an off-road-focused Ioniq 5 XRT, both of which are fun and functional takes on this top-notch formula. All of this contributes to the Ioniq 5's excellent 8.3 out of 10 Edmunds Rating.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 rear 3/4


Highly Recommended

These are the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mentions we’d also recommend to our friends and family.

2026 BMW iX front 3/4

2026 BMW iX

We spent a worry-free year with an iX in our One-Year Road Test fleet. And thanks to a couple of updates that spruce up the SUV's technology, range and performance, the 2026 iX remains a top pick, even with its $76,325 starting price. The iX is one of the best-driving EVs on sale today, and we observed 338 miles of range in the Edmunds EV Range Test. Our overall Edmunds Rating of 7.9 puts it well above its competition.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 front 3/4

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai took its learnings from the Ioniq 5 and applied them to a larger — and super popular — three-row SUV shape. The Ioniq 9 impresses with its great driving range; we beat the EPA's estimate and saw 366 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test. It also offers fast charging speeds and spacious and plush accommodations for seven passengers. As far as family EVs go, the $60,555 Ioniq 9 is hard to beat, hence its Edmunds Rating of 8.4.

