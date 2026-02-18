Hyundai Ioniq 5: Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV 2026

Why did the Ioniq 5 win?

Despite being a few years old, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 — which starts at just $36,600 — remains a benchmark for electric SUVs. It offers ample space for passengers and cargo, featuring a novel interior design and futuristic exterior styling to match. We observed 282 miles of range in the Edmunds EV Range Test, and the Ioniq 5 is one of the fastest-charging EVs we've tested. Hyundai also offers a high-performance Ioniq 5 N and an off-road-focused Ioniq 5 XRT, both of which are fun and functional takes on this top-notch formula. All of this contributes to the Ioniq 5's excellent 8.3 out of 10 Edmunds Rating.