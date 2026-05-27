More than just fake noise

“I like the feature. I drive a 5 N, so I appreciate it too … we do have the virtual gear shift on the performance version of the Ioniq 9 ... it's not something we want to limit to N," said van Nuffel.

Hyundai’s system differs from most synthetic EV sound features because it does more than just add noise that rises and falls with speed. In the Ioniq 5 N and 6 N, the E-Shift function is designed to simulate the feeling of Hyundai's in-house eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that is fitted to the Elantra N sedan.

The system provides audible and physical feedback that is intentionally familiar to any driver coming from a gas-powered hot hatch or sport sedan. While it can be switched on and off at will, the appeal of the tech is that it makes an EV feel less seamless and smooth, and more mechanical when drivers want an extra layer of involvement.

Hyundai has evolved the systems to suit the character of different models. The forthcoming Ioniq 6 N picks up more closely stacked (simulated) gear ratios and a shift-light indicator that syncs with the interior ambient lighting package, while the Ioniq 9 has a milder version of the technology.