- What's new: Hyundai will roll out simulated gearshifts and artificial engine sound technology to more EV models beyond high-performance N variants.
- Why it matters: The technology debuted in the Ioniq 5 N before spreading to the 6 N, and it's a way to make the brand's EVs more engaging and fun without reserving it for just its high-performance machines.
- Edmunds says: While this might not be the magic bullet to making EVs fun, it's certainly a step in the right direction.
Hyundai Will Expand Fake Gearshifts Beyond N EVs
Is this the way to make EVs fun?
Very positive customer feedback about the fake gearbox and engine noise features fitted to its high-performance N EV flagships has convinced Hyundai to extend the technology to more models. Hyundai has quietly tested its decision to extend the technologies beyond the N stable by adding a version of the system to its Ioniq 9 three-row electric SUV, and Hyundai Motor Europe vice president of product Raf van Nuffel has told Edmunds that the rollout will not stop there.
The systems, called E-Shift and Active Sound+, make an EV feel more like a gas-powered car by imitating engine revs and by briefly interrupting power delivery during gear changes. If the paddle shifters are used, the car will simulate bouncing off the rev limiter if the driver fails to upshift. It's artificial, but it's remarkably convincing — not to mention it's actually a ton of fun.
More than just fake noise
“I like the feature. I drive a 5 N, so I appreciate it too … we do have the virtual gear shift on the performance version of the Ioniq 9 ... it's not something we want to limit to N," said van Nuffel.
Hyundai’s system differs from most synthetic EV sound features because it does more than just add noise that rises and falls with speed. In the Ioniq 5 N and 6 N, the E-Shift function is designed to simulate the feeling of Hyundai's in-house eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that is fitted to the Elantra N sedan.
The system provides audible and physical feedback that is intentionally familiar to any driver coming from a gas-powered hot hatch or sport sedan. While it can be switched on and off at will, the appeal of the tech is that it makes an EV feel less seamless and smooth, and more mechanical when drivers want an extra layer of involvement.
Hyundai has evolved the systems to suit the character of different models. The forthcoming Ioniq 6 N picks up more closely stacked (simulated) gear ratios and a shift-light indicator that syncs with the interior ambient lighting package, while the Ioniq 9 has a milder version of the technology.
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Which Hyundais will get artificial sounds and shifts next?
Van Nuffel made clear that Hyundai will not add E-Shift or Active Sound+ to every EV model, telling Edmunds that the systems rely on having sufficient motor output to make the sounds and shifts feel credible.
"We have certain requirements. We really want to have a proper experience: not just the sound, but a bit of the boost. We have a certain threshold that we want to meet, so we are not going to offer it across the range either. But [there is] definitely more to come without always having to go for 600 horsepower," the product boss said.
Edmunds understands the feature will be added as an option on non-N versions of the Ioniq 5 in the coming months, while the features are expected to be fitted to higher-powered versions of the new Ioniq 3 crossover that launches soon in Europe. However, the Ioniq 3, which produces as little as 132 hp in standard form, is unlikely to receive the tech until a more powerful version is launched in future.
Genesis will be getting the tech spread across its models, too, not just the super hot GV60 Magma. There is no word, however, on whether Kia, Hyundai's sister company, will get a system like this in any of its current or upcoming EVs.