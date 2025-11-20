Hyundai just took the wraps off its latest concept, this time a small electric off-roader that seems perfectly suited for the adventure-minded among us. I wasn't expecting to be quite so smitten with the Crater concept, but when Hyundai pulled the sheet off during our preview session, I was immediately in love with what I saw.

Before you get your hopes up like I did, allow me to crater (sorry) your dreams: Hyundai has no plans for a production version of the Crater. That's a bummer because the world could use a cute and affordable off-roader like this.

Adorably tough

"Adorably tough" might seem like an oxymoron, but I can't think of a better way to describe the Crater's rugged exterior styling. Designed by Hyundai's California-based team, the exterior's stout, chunky look instantly makes its off-roading intentions apparent, but it's also immediately clear that the Crater doesn't take itself too seriously; this is a vehicle that knows how to have fun.