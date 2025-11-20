- Hyundai Crater concept is a small adventure-focused electric SUV.
- Sadly, no production version is planned.
- Expect design elements from the concept to find their way to future Hyundai XRT products.
Hyundai Crater Concept Hands-On: The Off-Roader Hyundai Should Build
The right-sized off-roader is a playful design exercise.
Hyundai just took the wraps off its latest concept, this time a small electric off-roader that seems perfectly suited for the adventure-minded among us. I wasn't expecting to be quite so smitten with the Crater concept, but when Hyundai pulled the sheet off during our preview session, I was immediately in love with what I saw.
Before you get your hopes up like I did, allow me to crater (sorry) your dreams: Hyundai has no plans for a production version of the Crater. That's a bummer because the world could use a cute and affordable off-roader like this.
Adorably tough
"Adorably tough" might seem like an oxymoron, but I can't think of a better way to describe the Crater's rugged exterior styling. Designed by Hyundai's California-based team, the exterior's stout, chunky look instantly makes its off-roading intentions apparent, but it's also immediately clear that the Crater doesn't take itself too seriously; this is a vehicle that knows how to have fun.
The Crater isn't particularly large — think around the size of the compact Hyundai Tucson — so the 35-inch tires feel extra huge and help give the SUV presence in a big way while also cementing its off-road chops. It all feels almost cartoonish, but in the best way.
There are a few design motifs throughout the Crater. Most readily apparent is Hyundai's pixel design, first introduced with the Ioniq 5, which can be found on the Crater's lighting elements including its sideview mirrors and the rally lights above the windshield (which are rad, by the way), as well as in pattern form on the black cladding along the sides and rear of the vehicle.
My favorite motif, though, is the Crater Man, a symbolic character integrated throughout the Crater. You'll first notice him in the driver's side front tow hook, where his little teeth double as a bottle opener — perfect for cracking open a cold one next to the campfire after a long day on the trails. When opened, even the Crater's doors resemble Crater Man's chunky teeth. I want one.
An interior to match
Stepping inside the Crater reveals a playfully rugged cabin that perfectly complements the exterior. Unlike the exterior, the interior was designed by a South Korea-based team; I found it impressive how cohesive the Crater's design is inside and out given that it was designed by two teams nearly an entire world apart.
First things first: Yes, that's a legitimately functional roll cage outlining the cabin. That's pretty epic, and it doubles as grab handles to help smaller passengers with ingress given the lifted ride height — note the little handprint icons on the bar next to the rear seats. And see that little end-cap on the edge of the dash? You've just found another Crater Man integration.
The whole cabin feels very retro-futuristic, filled with organic shapes and glowing amber ambient lighting. In the center of the dash, chunky physical buttons and dials sit below four small square screens that display various off-road and vehicle information. Or, if you've activated the Crater's game mode, you can use them to select your character for the video game you're about to play using the high-def head-up display that stretches across the entire windshield.
The squircle-shaped steering wheel features buttons for five different terrain modes — snow, sand, mud, auto and XRT — all of which result in a unique animation across both the head-up display and the steering wheel's own pixel LED display. Oh, and did we mention there's a portable Bluetooth speaker built right into the cabin, too?
Just a design study
Sadly, as previously mentioned, the Crater is just a design study, albeit a semi-functional one that can at least move under its own power, even if Hyundai didn't reveal any further details about the electric powertrain. Rather than a full-blown production version, expect some of these design cues to find their way into future XRT and XRT Pro trims of existing models in the Hyundai lineup.
But who knows, maybe if we ask nicely (and consistently) enough, Hyundai will build a true little off-roader like the Crater. Until then, we'll be awaiting the integration of Crater design into upcoming XRT products.