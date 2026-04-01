The Hyundai Boulder Concept Is a Ford Bronco in All But Name

There are tons of off-road-ready features here, like what appear to be stainless steel tow hooks, a roof rack that looks ready for a tent, and amber "Raptor lights" in the grille that signify a wide-body vehicle. The tailgate is also hinged on both sides to make getting to your stuff easier, a power drop-down rear window to make loading longer items easier, and suicide doors for the rear.

Hyundai is keeping other specifics of the Boulder under wraps for now. We don't know what's under the hood, if there's going to be an EV version, or if it will have Hyundai's promised extended-range EV powertrain. It is truly a design study, but after having poked around it a bit in person, we can tell you it has a solid axle at the rear, is wearing massive 37-inch off-road tires, and those fender flares are even bigger in person (even more so than what you get on a Bronco Raptor).

It's also clearly very far from production-ready. While currently a design study, Hyundai has a pretty solid track record of bringing elements from its concepts to life when it comes time to build the real deal. You can expect the eventual production version to use the brand's new "Art of Steel" design language.

Regardless of what the concept births, it will be built in the U.S. at their factory in Georgia, and it will use steel from the Hyundai steel factory that's also in the U.S. It's all part of Hyundai's coming $28 billion investment in North America that will result in 36 new or refreshed models by 2030.