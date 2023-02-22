The Hyundai Ioniq 6's avant-garde design immediately made waves when it was unveiled, making competitors like the Tesla Model 3 look dated and conservative in comparison. The next shot across Tesla's bow is the Ioniq 6's pricing. As announced today, the Ioniq 6 will start at $42,715 (including destination charges), which undercuts the Model 3 by nearly $2,000.

But that figure only tells a fraction of the story. At that base price, the Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range has only a 53-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a modest 149-horsepower motor driving the rear wheels. Even though its acceleration is unlikely to set any new records, its range of 240 miles is typical of a vehicle at this price point.

The more competitive Long Range version includes a 77.4-kilowatt battery, more powerful motor (225 hp) and a very impressive 361 miles of range for $46,615. Buyers can also select all-wheel drive, which adds a second front motor for a combined total of 320 hp. This version starts at $50,115 and includes a range of up to 316 miles.

Note that the starting price of the Ioniq 6 is less than the Ioniq 5, which kicks off at $42,785 and lands at $53,935 for a top-range model. That, plus the sportier profile, should only add to the Ioniq 6's comparative appeal.

Built on the same platform as the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 continues the pixelated theme of its predecessor, but with a slick back end that looks completely different. The Ioniq 6 also shares the same superfast 350-kilowatt charging capable of topping off the battery from 10% to 80% capacity in 18 minutes; combined with excellent top range numbers, this all-electric sedan is expected to match the success of its EV crossover sibling. It fits neatly into Hyundai's stated plans to introduce 17 battery electric vehicles and sell 1.8 million-plus of those globally by 2030.

If the soldout status of the debut edition in some European markets is any indication, the Ioniq 6 should hit showroom floors with a catwalk-style strut.