Hyundai Ioniq 6 front

Hyundai Announces Pricing for 2023 Ioniq 6 All-Electric Sedan

Take note: The Ioniq 6 is priced lower than the Ioniq 5

  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • The Ioniq 6 sedan is the second vehicle in Hyundai's all-electric lineup, after the Ioniq 5 SUV.
  • Pricing starts at $42,715 (including delivery) for the base model.
  • The Ioniq 6 is expected to arrive in dealerships this spring.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6's avant-garde design immediately made waves when it was unveiled, making competitors like the Tesla Model 3 look dated and conservative in comparison. The next shot across Tesla's bow is the Ioniq 6's pricing. As announced today, the Ioniq 6 will start at $42,715 (including destination charges), which undercuts the Model 3 by nearly $2,000.

But that figure only tells a fraction of the story. At that base price, the Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range has only a 53-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a modest 149-horsepower motor driving the rear wheels. Even though its acceleration is unlikely to set any new records, its range of 240 miles is typical of a vehicle at this price point.

The more competitive Long Range version includes a 77.4-kilowatt battery, more powerful motor (225 hp) and a very impressive 361 miles of range for $46,615. Buyers can also select all-wheel drive, which adds a second front motor for a combined total of 320 hp. This version starts at $50,115 and includes a range of up to 316 miles.

Note that the starting price of the Ioniq 6 is less than the Ioniq 5, which kicks off at $42,785 and lands at $53,935 for a top-range model. That, plus the sportier profile, should only add to the Ioniq 6's comparative appeal.

Built on the same platform as the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 continues the pixelated theme of its predecessor, but with a slick back end that looks completely different. The Ioniq 6 also shares the same superfast 350-kilowatt charging capable of topping off the battery from 10% to 80% capacity in 18 minutes; combined with excellent top range numbers, this all-electric sedan is expected to match the success of its EV crossover sibling. It fits neatly into Hyundai's stated plans to introduce 17 battery electric vehicles and sell 1.8 million-plus of those globally by 2030.

If the soldout status of the debut edition in some European markets is any indication, the Ioniq 6 should hit showroom floors with a catwalk-style strut.

Edmunds says

With quick acceleration, a comfortable ride and terrific looks, the Ioniq 5 has made a name for itself. The follow-up Ioniq 6, based on the Ioniq 5 platform, has a good chance of succeeding at this price point.

Kristin Shawby

