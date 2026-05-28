- What's new: GM reveals the GMC Hummer X truck and SUV concepts, a pair of electric off-roaders with modular designs.
- Why it matters: The concepts hint at a smaller, more customizable future for the Hummer EV, though they are not production vehicles and are not available for sale.
- Edmunds says: The Hummer X concepts are most useful as a preview of GM’s future thinking with bold EV design, more flexible construction, and off-road tech that could influence later GMC models.
A Smaller Hummer? GMC Hummer X Concepts Look Rad, Hint at the Future
GM's new Pasadena design studio imagines a smaller, more adaptable Hummer EV
GMC has revealed the Hummer X truck and SUV concepts, a pair of midsize electric off-roaders meant to show where the Hummer name could go next. The two prototypes can be best described as more of a rolling idea lab than a near-term replacement for today's Hummer EV, which means they are not going into production. GM is using the duo to explore a smaller, more customizable electric adventure vehicle that still looks like a Hummer.
Same Hummer flair but cleaner shapes
The Hummer X concepts keep the squared-off stance people expect from a Hummer, but the overall look is cleaner and less bulky than today's production Hummer EV. GM says a process called Flex Fab helped shape the design by allowing metal parts to be made in smaller batches without traditional stamping tools. It's a lot closer to 3D printing metal than traditional methods that require either molds or stamps.
The design also focuses on the idea of a vehicle that can be changed over time. The removable fender flares, underbody protection, and visible fasteners suggest parts that could be swapped, repaired or personalized. Inside, the concept uses stackable displays that could change depending on whether the driver is on a trail, crawling over rocks, or driving on pavement. Wouldn't it be nice to have screens when you need them and none when you don't?
This duo also previews a "Hummer Hub" app system with connected trip tools, including a scout drone that could fly ahead on a trail, send terrain information back to the vehicle, and then dock itself. We've seen similar ideas from Audi before, but it seems to perfectly fit this Hummer's extra-rugged brief.
Smaller footprint, familiar attitude
The current production Hummer EV pickup is a full-size electric truck with five seats and tacks on a 5-foot bed, and its massive size can make city driving and parking a handful. The Hummer X truck concept is 207.3 inches long, or 9.5 inches shorter than the 216.8-inch 2026 Hummer EV. The Hummer X SUV, in turn, is 188.3 inches long, more than 1.5 feet shorter than the production Hummer EV SUV. The idea here is that a shorter Hummer-style EV could be easier to live with in garages, parking lots and tighter trails, even if the X concepts are still wide at just over 6.5 feet.
GM also gave both prototypes serious off-road numbers. The SUV has 13.2 inches of ground clearance, 37-inch Goodyear tires, and approach and departure angles of 44 degrees and 46 degrees, respectively. In normal-driver terms, those angles describe how steep an obstacle the vehicle can climb onto or drop off without scraping its bumpers — the higher the better, and those are big numbers. The truck uses 35-inch tires and has 12.5 inches of ground clearance.
New design campus gives GM room to think further ahead
The Hummer X concepts also mark the opening of GM's new advanced design studio in Pasadena, California. The 148,000-square-foot campus spans three buildings and gives GM a larger West Coast home for early-stage design work, including full-size clay modeling, fabrication and digital collaboration. About 100 people will work there across design, sculpting, fabrication and artisan roles.
The manufacturer says the Pasadena-based team is meant to explore ideas that could influence vehicles 10 or 20 years from now. Some of those ideas here may never make production, but the studio gives GM a place to test what future GMC, Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick vehicles could become, and we're certain we'll be seeing more from it in the near future.