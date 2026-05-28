A Smaller Hummer? GMC Hummer X Concepts Look Rad, Hint at the Future

Same Hummer flair but cleaner shapes

The Hummer X concepts keep the squared-off stance people expect from a Hummer, but the overall look is cleaner and less bulky than today's production Hummer EV. GM says a process called Flex Fab helped shape the design by allowing metal parts to be made in smaller batches without traditional stamping tools. It's a lot closer to 3D printing metal than traditional methods that require either molds or stamps.

The design also focuses on the idea of a vehicle that can be changed over time. The removable fender flares, underbody protection, and visible fasteners suggest parts that could be swapped, repaired or personalized. Inside, the concept uses stackable displays that could change depending on whether the driver is on a trail, crawling over rocks, or driving on pavement. Wouldn't it be nice to have screens when you need them and none when you don't?

This duo also previews a "Hummer Hub" app system with connected trip tools, including a scout drone that could fly ahead on a trail, send terrain information back to the vehicle, and then dock itself. We've seen similar ideas from Audi before, but it seems to perfectly fit this Hummer's extra-rugged brief.