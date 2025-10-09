- We assembled a lineup of different-sized trucks to answer a simple question: How much do you really need?
- In some cases, the smaller Maverick and Ranger work just fine for buyers who think they might need a full-size F-150.
- If payload and towing are your concern, we point out the differences, as well as the everyday practical limitations of one truck vs. another.
Truck Comparison Test: How Big Do You Need?
Maybe you don't need a full-size after all
It's easy to get carried away with the purchase of a truck. Buyers often get caught up in the "more is more" thought pattern and before they know it, they're driving out of a dealership with an expensive heavy-duty truck towing an itty-bitty Jet Ski.
Folks, it's time for to get honest with yourself when it comes to how much truck you actually need. Today, we're showing you the pros and cons of four Ford trucks, from the tiny Maverick to the chonker F-250, to show what size truck works best for you.
First off, don't discount the Maverick. This vehicle has a ton of capability despite its compact size. In fact, we think you'll run out of space in the Maverick before you run out of payload. This diminutive truck can handle 1,400 pounds in its little bed, so feel free to load in all that mulch for your garden. You can tow up to 4,000 pounds, too, which is enough for a teardrop trailer. Plus, it comes available with a hybrid powertrain for great fuel efficiency, and it's easy to park. Some drivers might miss that truck ride quality, but the truth is, the Maverick is really easy to live with day-to-day.
I'm partial to the midsize Ranger myself, with its 7,500-pound towing and 1,805-pound payload limits. I need enough utility for an open trailer with a race car, which totals about 5,000 pounds, and about 1,000 pounds of payload for tires, gas, tools and people. Remember, you can't max out both your towing and your payload at the same time. Even so, the Ranger can easily handle my toys for a weekend at the races, and its small-ish footprint means it can function as a daily driver in the city as well. There's a reason we gave it our Edmunds Top Rated Truck award last year.
For those who need to haul a large RV or maybe a horse trailer, the F-150 fits the bill and then some. Payload and towing capacities are nearly double what you get in the Ranger, but keep in mind that not all F-150s have the same utility. Here is where cab and bed size, engine choice, and drivetrain all play a part. However, when properly equipped, the F-150 can tow 13,500 pounds and has a payload rating of 2,445 pounds. Yowza! However, at a height of 77 inches or so, the F-150 might not fit in some parking garages. Keep in mind the interior space in the F-150 is also considerably bigger than the Ranger's, so if you frequently are carrying a truck-full of people, the full-size F-150 might be the better pick.
Now, if you really need the big guns, you can't go wrong with the F-250 Super Duty. If you're really hauling heavy loads, Ford will also sell you an F-350 or F-450, but when configured correctly, the F-250 can haul 3,922 pounds in the bed or tow 22,000 pounds. Triple-axle trailers with a bulldozer have nothing on this workhorse. But remember, this is the least practical of the bunch. You'll be doing a ton of three-point turns due to the long wheelbase and parking structures — well, watch the video to see how stressful it is to drive this truck with its 80-inch height through a garage.
Of course, as you move up the scale, you move up in price. The cheapest way to get into a truck is with a base-mode Maverick for just under $30,000. However, it's not hard to get to a final price of over six figures for the F-250. In some cases, the bigger truck is indeed the better choice. But if you really think about what you need out of a pickup on a day-to-day basis, the smaller options can work out just fine.