For those who need to haul a large RV or maybe a horse trailer, the F-150 fits the bill and then some. Payload and towing capacities are nearly double what you get in the Ranger, but keep in mind that not all F-150s have the same utility. Here is where cab and bed size, engine choice, and drivetrain all play a part. However, when properly equipped, the F-150 can tow 13,500 pounds and has a payload rating of 2,445 pounds. Yowza! However, at a height of 77 inches or so, the F-150 might not fit in some parking garages. Keep in mind the interior space in the F-150 is also considerably bigger than the Ranger's, so if you frequently are carrying a truck-full of people, the full-size F-150 might be the better pick.

Now, if you really need the big guns, you can't go wrong with the F-250 Super Duty. If you're really hauling heavy loads, Ford will also sell you an F-350 or F-450, but when configured correctly, the F-250 can haul 3,922 pounds in the bed or tow 22,000 pounds. Triple-axle trailers with a bulldozer have nothing on this workhorse. But remember, this is the least practical of the bunch. You'll be doing a ton of three-point turns due to the long wheelbase and parking structures — well, watch the video to see how stressful it is to drive this truck with its 80-inch height through a garage.