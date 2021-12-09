Honda NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

Your Next Honda Passport Will Be More Expensive &mdash; Entry-Level Model Dropped for 2022

Dec 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

The excellent 2022 Honda Passport is officially priced. It loses the Sport and Touring trims but adds the rugged new TrailSport.

By Austin Lott

First Drive: The 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Down on Power but Still a Blast to Drive

Nov 30, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Honda Civic Si arrives with 200 horsepower, three pedals and a stick. That's just the way we like it. Here's why the next-generation Civic Si is just fine without a power upgrade.

By Travis Langness

Did You Know There’s a Honda Accord Sport Hybrid?

Nov 19, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Accord Sport Hybrid is a new addition to the Accord lineup, but Honda didn’t make a big deal about it.

By Nick Yekikian

TRACK TESTED: 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Loses Speed but Wins Our Hearts

Nov 12, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

The Honda Civic has been redesigned for 2022 and improves on its predecessor in just about every way. But it was a surprise when the new car proved slower at the track. Read through to see how it compares to other compacts.

By Reese Counts

First Look: The 2022 Honda Civic Si Arrives With ... Less Power?

Oct 19, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Honda Civic Si arrives with 200 horsepower, three pedals and a stick. That's just the way we like it.

By Nick Yekikian

2023 Civic Type R Spy Shots Reveal Shift Knob, New Interior and Much More

Oct 13, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

The new 2023 Honda Civic Type R gets a handsome makeover and We get our first good look at the interior and some exterior details.

By Nick Yekikian

Honda Just Teased the 2023 Civic Type R

Oct 4, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The last Civic Type R was the gold standard for hot hatches, and we expect Honda to raise the bar again with the new one.

By Nick Yekikian

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is $1,200 More Than the Civic Sedan

Sep 21, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

But that extra cash does bring you a whole heck of a lot more cargo space, not to mention an available manual transmission.

By Nick Yekikian

Is the Used Car Pricing Madness Over?

Sep 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds experts give advice on whether now is the right time to sell or trade in your vehicle to maximize it's value.

By Jessica Caldwell

Best Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs. Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna

Sep 10, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

The new 2022 Kia Carnival is an enticing vehicle with loads of space and standard technology. How does it stack up against other impressive minivans? This article pits the Carnival against the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica to see which reigns supreme.

By Ryan ZumMallen

The Best New Cars for First-Time Buyers

Aug 4, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds' experts recommend several well-rounded and affordable vehicles for first-time car shoppers. Selecting the right car or SUV can be daunting for first-time buyers, with hundreds of models to choose from. Let our experts help you narrow your search.

By Brent Romans

2022 Nissan Ariya Will Have a Head Start on Toyota and Honda

Jul 29, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Nissan Ariya will enjoy a substantial lead over Toyota's and Honda's EVs when it launches later this year.

By Cameron Rogers

Small SUV Comparison 2021: Honda vs. Hyundai vs. Mazda vs. Nissan vs. Toyota

Jul 14, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000

Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 compact SUV comparison. See our experts compare the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.

By Carlos Lago

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

TESTED: New 2022 Honda Civic Is Slower But Still Our Favorite

Jun 16, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

We tested the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic and found that it's still the small sedan to beat. At our test track, however, we discovered that if it's acceleration you're looking for, the outgoing Civic is still number one. Surprised? So were we. Read on for our full test results and analysis.

By Josh Sadlier

