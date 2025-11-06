- Honda is committed to its TrailSport sub-brand.
- The company will add more TrailSport variants to its lineup.
- TrailSport models will also boast real capability, not just rugged looks.
Honda Commits to Off-Roaders, Says More TrailSport Models Are Coming
Honda says its TrailSport vehicles will have real capability to match their looks
Honda has found success with its TrailSport models in North America. Now, the company plans to strengthen its off-road lineup, both in terms of the number of vehicles in its lineup as well as the breadth of their go-anywhere capability.
"We’re trying to expand the TrailSport trim," American Honda Motor Co. President and CEO Kazuhiro Takizawa told members of the media in Japan last week. "We would like to further implement the TrailSport trim to other models."
Right now, Honda offers TrailSport versions of its CR-V, Passport and Pilot SUVs, as well as its midsize Ridgeline pickup truck. Could this mean a rugged HR-V TrailSport subcompact SUV is in the works? Or maybe a TrailSport variant of Honda's upcoming 0 Series electric SUV? That's still TBD. But these seem like safer bets than, say, a Civic TrailSport (weird/cool as that might be).
Takizawa said this expansion isn't just about increasing the number of TrailSport offerings; these vehicles need to have proper off-road chops. Earlier TrailSport models like the original Passport were a bit lacking in this department. So, too, is the new CR-V TrailSport, which is more about looking the part than actually delivering additional capability.
"We are improving the ground clearance; we are improving the suspension," Takizawa said, reiterating that TrailSport is "not just the way [a vehicle] looks."
Honda pointed to the Passport HRC concept (pictured at top) that it brought to this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, as an example of how TrailSport vehicles could be further enhanced.
"Trail-ready performance and protection modifications include: redesigned lower front and rear bumpers to improve approach and departure angles, extended aluminum skid plates and additional underbody protection to safeguard critical components, including the center bearing, prop shaft and rear drive unit. It also features new front and rear dampers, a one-off exhaust system and a 60mm suspension lift combined with a one-inch increase in tire diameter for improved ground clearance. There are also wider rock sliders that can act as side steps and a swing-out full-size spare tire carrier, among many other changes," Honda said in a statement.
Look for Honda's new and improved TrailSport models to roll out in the coming years.