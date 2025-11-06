Honda Commits to Off-Roaders, Says More TrailSport Models Are Coming

Right now, Honda offers TrailSport versions of its CR-V, Passport and Pilot SUVs, as well as its midsize Ridgeline pickup truck. Could this mean a rugged HR-V TrailSport subcompact SUV is in the works? Or maybe a TrailSport variant of Honda's upcoming 0 Series electric SUV? That's still TBD. But these seem like safer bets than, say, a Civic TrailSport (weird/cool as that might be).

Takizawa said this expansion isn't just about increasing the number of TrailSport offerings; these vehicles need to have proper off-road chops. Earlier TrailSport models like the original Passport were a bit lacking in this department. So, too, is the new CR-V TrailSport, which is more about looking the part than actually delivering additional capability.

"We are improving the ground clearance; we are improving the suspension," Takizawa said, reiterating that TrailSport is "not just the way [a vehicle] looks."