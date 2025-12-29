Something I often wonder about driving a brand new vehicle is whether or not the designers actually, you know, drive them on a regular basis. Between features hidden behind a touchscreen, buttons that aren't really buttons, and a dearth of cupholders, many modern vehicle interiors feel more interested in showing off the latest tech rather than providing a useful home base for the driver.

The Honda Passport is not one of those vehicles. Honda redesigned its two-row midsize SUV for 2026 and we quickly added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet. I spent two weeks behind the wheel of the Passport over the Thanksgiving holiday and was blown away by how much I enjoyed it.