Minivan or SUV? We Find the Ultimate Family Car

I've got a confession to make: I love minivans. For a person without children, I probably love them more than I should, if we're being honest. But their combination of spaciousness, comfort, and the ability to carry who or whatever you want at a moment's notice, that really speaks to me.

That's why at the end of the last minivan video I got to host, I said this:

"I think that these vehicles offer a lot more practicality and utility than so-called 'sport-utility vehicles' ... so if you still think that a minivan isn't cool enough for you, you should probably suck it up and buy one anyway."

Here at Edmunds, we don't let a statement like that go unchallenged, and soon word came down from my bosses that it was time to put that notion to the test. We brought along a minivan, the Honda Odyssey, and not one but two three-row SUVs to provide opposition: the midsize Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid and the full-size Ford Expedition. Both SUVs are members of our One-Year Road Test fleet, so we'll be living with them for a year and 20,000 miles each to find out what they're like to live with day-to-day.