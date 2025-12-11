As a result, the CR-V ends up being the least impressive of the three here. It needs the most management (and a bootful of throttle) to get up the relatively shallow hill climb we set up. Because the throttle feels a lot like an on/off switch, it's hard to modulate and deliver the right amount of power when you need it. It also doesn't offer a 360-degree camera (or a front-facing one), so you can't rely on any tech to see what's around you or beside you.

Over a more washboard-type surface, the Honda again loses out. The tires don't dig into the soft surface as much as you'd like, and the result is a floaty sensation at speeds that aren't particularly high. Most off-roaders (and indeed the other two here) feel much more concretely tied to the road surface at 25 to 30 mph, but the Honda's stiff ride and lack of traction leave you with a little too much doubt over just how much grip you have.

The Honda's on-road benefits are still here (namely the composure and responsiveness), as are its huge cargo hold, great visibility, and the nicest buttons, knobs, and switches of this group. But when it comes time to take it off the beaten path, the Honda just doesn't do enough. Not to mention its 1,000-pound max tow rating is by far the lowest here.