- What's new: These two hot hatches perform similarly, but the fancier Acura Integra Type S costs a lot more.
- Why it matters: Neither car is cheap, but you can save by going for the Honda Civic Type R without missing too much.
- Edmunds says: You might be surprised at just how similar these two cars are.
2026 Honda Civic Type R vs. Acura Integra Type S: Is Luxury Worth It?
Two very similar takes on the hot hatch
The Honda Civic and Acura Integra share a platform but differ in some key ways: One comes from the mainstream brand, while the other is the product of the premium marque, and their prices reflect that. We've already looked at how the more pedestrian versions of the Civic and Integra stack up. Though you'll pay more for the Acura, you can also get more features.
This time, however, we're looking at the most powerful variants in each lineup — the Civic Type R and the Integra Type S. They're also unsurprisingly the most expensive options in their respective stables. Come along as we explore the differences and many similarities between these two hot hatches.
Power and fuel economy
Starting in the engine room, the hotness of these hatches is nearly identical. Acura squeezes another 5 horsepower from the shared turbo four-cylinder, but it's probably not enough of a difference that you'd really notice it. Both only come with a six-speed manual transmission. In true Honda style, it's a joy to shift.
These cars manage to put more than 300 horsepower down through their front tires without much trouble, in part thanks to a suspension designed to avoid torque steer — unwanted course changes when applying power. The initial launch can be a little tricky, though, as these cars don't have any special electro-aids for that purpose. In Edmunds' testing, a Civic Type R needed 5.5 seconds to reach 60 mph, while an Integra Type S took 5.7 seconds.
The Honda and Integra have nearly identical EPA ratings, although the Integra does slightly worse on the city cycle. Perhaps it's that extra 5 horsepower. In Edmunds' real-world testing, both models got about 28 mpg in mixed driving. These aren't stellar numbers, especially compared to their more tame counterparts, but decent for performance-oriented small cars. So far, the Acura gets horsepower bragging rights, while the Honda — at least the example we tested — may be a tad quicker.
Spec
Civic Type R
Integra Type S
|Engine
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|315 hp
|320 hp
|Torque
|310 lb-ft
|310 lb-ft
|Transmission
|six-speed manual
|six-speed manual
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD
|Fuel economy
|24 combined mpg (22 city/28 hwy)
|24 combined mpg (21 city/28 hwy)
Interior and cargo space
The Integra's mildly swoopier shape results in a smidge less headroom front and rear than the Honda offers. Legroom totals are identical, while in the cargo area the Integra again gives up some capacity. Their un-Typed counterparts, meanwhile, have an additional seat in the rear where these two have a pair of built-in cupholders. Sporty!
Both interiors wear faux suede upholstery. The Integra's material carries a brand name, so it might be a little nicer. Like it does on the lesser Integras, Acura offers the Type S with a choice of interior colorways, including black, red and cream with blue. The Honda comes just one way: black with red stitching and accents. Both cars have aluminum shift knobs that can sear your palm after baking in the sun, but Acura's at least offers some leather to grab so you can attempt to save your own hide. An adaptive suspension is standard fare for both, but the Acura's is tuned for greater comfort, meaning it's more grown-up-friendly.
Spec
Civic Type R
Integra Type S
|Number of seats
|4
|4
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|39.3 / 37.1 in
|38.6 / 36.4 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|42.3 / 37.4 in
|42.3 / 37.4 in
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|24.5 cu ft
|24.3 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
On the digital front, there's more sameness. Types R and S use identical 9-inch center touchscreens and have a 10.2-inch instrument display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come on both, as does a wireless phone charger. Aside from their brand-specific graphics, the biggest infotainment difference here is that the Honda has two USB-A ports whereas the Acura gets one USB-A and one USB-C. Buy the right cable once and you'll never have to think about that again.
Their Honda Sensing and AcuraWatch safety suites are similar as well. They include all the expected warnings and assists to help keep you on the road and prevent accidents. Acura adds parking sensors, something the Civic Type R doesn't offer. And although both models have adaptive cruise control, because they have manual transmissions, they don't get the low-speed follow or traffic jam assist functionality that comes with their automatic-equipped brethren.
Trims and pricing
Now for that price difference. Honda charges $48,590 for the Civic Type R, while the Integra Type S commands $55,195.
Going one letter further in the alphabet costs $6,245 but brings a bigger horsepower number, nicer interior finishes, and a more comfy ride. There's also superior warranty coverage and a year of free maintenance from Acura, which may be worth the upgrade for some.
When it comes down to it, though, the consumption decision may be one of conspicuousness. The giant wing on the Civic's tail is hard to ignore, and the same grown-ups that want the Integra's cushier ride may also want to fly under the radar. But you do you.