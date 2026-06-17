2026 Honda Civic Type R vs. Acura Integra Type S: Is Luxury Worth It?

Power and fuel economy

Starting in the engine room, the hotness of these hatches is nearly identical. Acura squeezes another 5 horsepower from the shared turbo four-cylinder, but it's probably not enough of a difference that you'd really notice it. Both only come with a six-speed manual transmission. In true Honda style, it's a joy to shift.

These cars manage to put more than 300 horsepower down through their front tires without much trouble, in part thanks to a suspension designed to avoid torque steer — unwanted course changes when applying power. The initial launch can be a little tricky, though, as these cars don't have any special electro-aids for that purpose. In Edmunds' testing, a Civic Type R needed 5.5 seconds to reach 60 mph, while an Integra Type S took 5.7 seconds.

The Honda and Integra have nearly identical EPA ratings, although the Integra does slightly worse on the city cycle. Perhaps it's that extra 5 horsepower. In Edmunds' real-world testing, both models got about 28 mpg in mixed driving. These aren't stellar numbers, especially compared to their more tame counterparts, but decent for performance-oriented small cars. So far, the Acura gets horsepower bragging rights, while the Honda — at least the example we tested — may be a tad quicker.