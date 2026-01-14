The Honda Civic, Acura Integra and MDX SUV Are Getting Updates This Year

Honda: New transmission for Civic Hybrid, exterior and interior updates for Type R

Last fall, Honda let us sample a Civic prototype fitted with an updated version of its two-motor hybrid powertrain. The biggest change for this hybrid system is the inclusion of the company's S+ Shift logic — a technology that debuted on the Prelude coupe. S+ Shift brings simulated gear changes to the hybrid's continuously variable transmission (which doesn't have a planetary gear set). It's a bit of tech we enjoyed while driving the Prelude, and we're happy that Honda will be bringing S+ Shift to the Civic Hybrid this year.

In other Civic news, Honda says the high-performance Type R will get some updates in 2026. The company is only confirming "exterior and interior styling changes," though we assume this'll mean mild design tweaks and likely an upgraded infotainment system.