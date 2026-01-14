- The Honda Civic Hybrid gets a new S+ Shift transmission this year.
The Honda Civic, Acura Integra and MDX SUV Are Getting Updates This Year
The Civic Hybrid gets a new transmission, plus the Type R finally gets some design tweaks
A number of Honda and Acura models are getting updates for 2026, the automakers confirmed today. This comes alongside a teaser of Acura's new hybrid-powered RDX crossover, which will arrive sometime in the next couple of years.
Honda: New transmission for Civic Hybrid, exterior and interior updates for Type R
Last fall, Honda let us sample a Civic prototype fitted with an updated version of its two-motor hybrid powertrain. The biggest change for this hybrid system is the inclusion of the company's S+ Shift logic — a technology that debuted on the Prelude coupe. S+ Shift brings simulated gear changes to the hybrid's continuously variable transmission (which doesn't have a planetary gear set). It's a bit of tech we enjoyed while driving the Prelude, and we're happy that Honda will be bringing S+ Shift to the Civic Hybrid this year.
In other Civic news, Honda says the high-performance Type R will get some updates in 2026. The company is only confirming "exterior and interior styling changes," though we assume this'll mean mild design tweaks and likely an upgraded infotainment system.
Acura: Integra Type S and MDX crossover get tweaks
Like its Civic Type R sibling, the Acura Integra Type S will get some changes to its interior and exterior sometime in 2026. Acura is being similarly mum about exactly what to expect; the company's official announcement simply says "the high-performance Integra Type S will receive exterior and interior improvements."
The midsize MDX crossover is getting some changes, too, but again, Acura isn't divulging much. "MDX will see additional product enhancements in the second half of 2026," the company said in a statement. We know a V6-based hybrid powertrain is in the works for large Honda/Acura vehicles, but we don't think a gasoline-electric MDX will arrive before the new RDX hybrid. Expect mild design tweaks and new tech but not much else.