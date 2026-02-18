- The Honda Civic Hybrid earns the Edmunds Top Rated Car award for the second year in a row.
- The Civic provides great overall value, plus it's efficient and fun to drive.
- Our highly recommended runners-up are the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Camry.
Honda Civic Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated Car 2026
The Civic Hybrid remains unquestionably the best car on sale right now
"No car at this price point feels as premium, as refined, as well engineered as the Civic Hybrid. It's the car I'd buy with my own money."
— Duncan Brady, script writer
Why did the Civic Hybrid win?
The Honda Civic Hybrid is the complete package. It delivers comfort, refinement, a spacious interior and excellent fuel economy (49 mpg combined in our testing), with a price tag just north of $30K. It was always going to be hard to beat a package this well rounded, and the Civic retains its title as Edmunds Top Rated Car for the second year in a row. An Edmunds Rating of 7.9 out of 10 doesn't just make it the highest-rated car in its class but one of the very best cars on sale, full stop.
Highly Recommended
These are the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mentions we’d also recommend to our friends and family.
2026 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
If style ever truly did meet substance, it would be in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Refined powertrains, a luxurious and quiet interior, and a cachet that few other sedans can match, the E-Class delivers it all with aplomb. Plus, its easy-to-use tech and bank-vault build quality really set it apart from the competition. If you want a luxury sedan, there's simply nowhere else to look.
2026 Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry runs very close to the Civic, with one key advantage. It's one of the few hybrid sedans on sale that offers all-wheel drive. It's also spacious, boasts a top-class interior, is well built, and achieved nearly 46 mpg combined in our real-world testing. If you're looking for a sedan with a bit more space than the Civic at an affordable price, the Camry has you covered.