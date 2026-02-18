Honda Civic Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated Car 2026

Why did the Civic Hybrid win?

The Honda Civic Hybrid is the complete package. It delivers comfort, refinement, a spacious interior and excellent fuel economy (49 mpg combined in our testing), with a price tag just north of $30K. It was always going to be hard to beat a package this well rounded, and the Civic retains its title as Edmunds Top Rated Car for the second year in a row. An Edmunds Rating of 7.9 out of 10 doesn't just make it the highest-rated car in its class but one of the very best cars on sale, full stop.