- What's new: The Honda Civic is our highest-rated small car.
- Why it matters: It does just about everything well, but there are less expensive, more efficient and similarly competent models in the segment.
- Edmunds says: Check out these options from Hyundai, Kia and VW before deciding on a Civic.
Shopping for a Honda Civic? Consider These 3 Alternatives
Hyundai, Kia and Volkswagen also offer compelling small-car options
The Honda Civic is an impressive package. Not only does the Civic top Edmunds' rankings of small cars, but the hybrid is also the Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2026. So it's definitely worth a look if you're in the market for a compact sedan or hatchback and value practicality, performance and economy. There are other options in this segment, though, and they might fit your needs or your budget better than a new Civic.
Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
- Price range (with destination): $26,695-$31,045
- Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Our pick from the Hyundai Elantra lineup is the hybrid, which outscores the gas-only version. It also gives the Civic Hybrid a run for its money. The Hyundai starts nearly $4,000 less than the gas-electric Honda, and you'll likely spend less on gas for it. In Edmunds' testing, the Elantra Hybrid returned 55 mpg on our real-world evaluation route, while the Civic Hybrid managed 49 mpg.
Hyundai also gives you a little more standard equipment than Honda. For instance, even the basic Elantra Hybrid gets a hands-free trunk release and safe exit alert, two things the Civic doesn't offer. The Elantra has a lot more physical controls for its infotainment system, while the Honda relies almost entirely on touchscreen controls. That makes it a lot easier to use when you're driving.
Kia K4
- Price range (with destination): $23,535-$30,135
- Edmunds Rating: sedan: 7.5 (out of 10), hatchback: 7.8 (out of 10)
Another top performer in the small-car rankings is the Kia K4. Though it shares a lot with its corporate cousin the Hyundai Elantra, the K4 has its own style. And unlike the Elantra, the K4 is now available as a sedan or a handsome hatchback, the latter of which scores higher in our evaluations, in part because of its superior cargo-carrying capacity. The K4 hatch can swallow up to 59.3 cubic feet of gear with the rear seats folded or stow 22.2 cubes behind them, which is a good deal more than the sedan's 14.6-cubic-foot trunk.
The K4's standard engine is a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The GT-Line Turbo trim comes, as you might expect, with a turbocharged inline-four making 190 hp. It's not quite as strong as the Civic Si's engine, nor does it handle as pleasantly. Instead of a performance variant, it's more a top trim with some extra power and a stiffer suspension.
Volkswagen Jetta
- Price range (with destination): $25,270-$31,270
- Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)
VW's only remaining sedan prioritizes comfort over other considerations. Its front seats are stiff in the good, supportive kind of way, and there's plenty of room throughout the cabin and in the trunk. Just don't expect anything particularly sporty; if that's what you're after, consider the more expensive Jetta GLI.
One pleasant surprise is that the Jetta beat its EPA combined fuel economy rating on our real-world evaluation route, returning an impressive 38 mpg, 5 mpg better than its EPA estimate — and it's not even a hybrid. That's definitely a bonus now that high gas prices have returned. And while we're not big fans of this VW's infotainment interface, the inclusion of a digital gauge cluster on all trims gives the interior an upscale feeling.