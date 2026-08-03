Shopping for a Honda Civic? Consider These 3 Alternatives

Price range (with destination): $26,695-$31,045

$26,695-$31,045 Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

Our pick from the Hyundai Elantra lineup is the hybrid, which outscores the gas-only version. It also gives the Civic Hybrid a run for its money. The Hyundai starts nearly $4,000 less than the gas-electric Honda, and you'll likely spend less on gas for it. In Edmunds' testing, the Elantra Hybrid returned 55 mpg on our real-world evaluation route, while the Civic Hybrid managed 49 mpg.

Hyundai also gives you a little more standard equipment than Honda. For instance, even the basic Elantra Hybrid gets a hands-free trunk release and safe exit alert, two things the Civic doesn't offer. The Elantra has a lot more physical controls for its infotainment system, while the Honda relies almost entirely on touchscreen controls. That makes it a lot easier to use when you're driving.