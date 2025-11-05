The Honda Civic Hybrid Is Already a Winner. The Next One Will Be Even Better

Don't fix what isn't broken

The hybrid powertrain particulars aren't very different from what the Accord, Civic and CR-V use now. At its heart, there's a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with supplemental power from an electric motor. A continuously variable automatic transmission sends power to the wheels, and the hybrid engine will work with both front- and all-wheel-drive vehicles — the latter being important for an SUV like the CR-V.

The overall vehicle architecture will also be relatively similar to what's in use now; Honda's engineers say several parts will indeed carry over. Instead, the focus will be on improving what's already working — better occupant protection in a crash, reduced weight, and improved noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) characteristics. Higher-efficiency sound insulation should make these new vehicles quieter inside, too, without adding heft.

Honda didn't mention anything about improved fuel economy, but I have to imagine that's part of the plan. The new vehicle platform itself is some 200 pounds lighter than what's underneath the current Civic, so assuming powertrain efficiency remains the same, the new Civic should be good for around 50 mpg.