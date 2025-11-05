- Honda is developing a new hybrid system for the Accord, Civic, CR-V and more.
- The powertrain incorporates Honda's new S+ Shift tech that will debut on the Prelude.
- I drove a prototype vehicle with this new hybrid engine; the production cars should start hitting the road in 2027.
The Honda Civic Hybrid Is Already a Winner. The Next One Will Be Even Better
Strong power and simulated gear shifts are part of Honda's next-gen hybrid powertrain
— Tochigi, Japan
The Honda Civic Hybrid still feels fresh as a daisy; it earned two Edmunds Top Rated awards earlier this year. But Honda is already hard at work on a new hybrid powertrain, as well as updated small/midsize vehicle architecture. These will combine to form the basis for the next-generation Civic, as well as larger vehicles like the CR-V crossover and Accord sedan.
Don't fix what isn't broken
The hybrid powertrain particulars aren't very different from what the Accord, Civic and CR-V use now. At its heart, there's a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with supplemental power from an electric motor. A continuously variable automatic transmission sends power to the wheels, and the hybrid engine will work with both front- and all-wheel-drive vehicles — the latter being important for an SUV like the CR-V.
The overall vehicle architecture will also be relatively similar to what's in use now; Honda's engineers say several parts will indeed carry over. Instead, the focus will be on improving what's already working — better occupant protection in a crash, reduced weight, and improved noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) characteristics. Higher-efficiency sound insulation should make these new vehicles quieter inside, too, without adding heft.
Honda didn't mention anything about improved fuel economy, but I have to imagine that's part of the plan. The new vehicle platform itself is some 200 pounds lighter than what's underneath the current Civic, so assuming powertrain efficiency remains the same, the new Civic should be good for around 50 mpg.
S+ Shift and more
Honda's S+ Shift system will be a headline feature of the new hybrid powertrain. Introduced in the 2026 Prelude, S+ Shift brings simulated gear changes to the continuously variable transmission. Remember, a CVT doesn't have planetary gears like a conventional automatic, but S+ Shift actually changes the engine's power delivery characteristics to make it feel like you're shifting through different gears.
Think of it this way: Honda's S+ Shift does for gas-powered vehicles with continuously variable automatics what Hyundai's N E-Shift does in the Ioniq 5 N electric crossover. It gives you an authentic feeling of upshifting and downshifting without using physical gears, with engine sounds and power spikes and dips to match.
Honda's new hybrids will also incorporate technology to better link the engine's regenerative braking to yaw sensors and steering angle, allowing for better cornering precision. The regenerative braking can intentionally slow the car to avoid understeer, where the front of the car pushes wide while cornering. The intent is for this action to be totally imperceptible to the driver; progressive, natural handling attributes are the goal.
A brief prototype drive
Behind the wheel of a next-gen hybrid prototype at Honda's test track in Japan, the S+ Shift function is the most noticeable change. Over the course of a few short laps, the prototype vehicle — a Civic hybrid, I assume, based on the look — drives more like the 2026 Prelude than it does the current car. That's a good thing; the S+ Shift tech makes this prototype more engaging to drive, with upshifts and downshifts that mimic a conventional automatic transmission. Cornering ability feels good, too — again, more closely aligned to the Prelude, which shares its chassis with the high-performance Civic Type R.
None of this is to say that Honda's next-gen Accord, Civic and CR-V Hybrids are going to take on a significantly more sporty beat. But any added driver involvement is a good thing in my book. Look for these updated hybrid models to start rolling out in 2027 and beyond.