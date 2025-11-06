Honda CEO Says Trump Admin's Policies Have Pushed Back Its EV Plans By Five Years

Cheap EVs and sports cars are in flux

Honda would like to offer a small electric vehicle in the U.S. "We will consider coming up with EVs under $30,000," Mibe said, noting that "the timing for doing anything will be difficult."

Honda debuted the new 0 Series Alpha SUV during the Japan Mobility Show last month, giving us a look at what a small, low-cost EV could look like. The Alpha was developed specifically for Asian and Indian markets; the 0 Series models coming to America will be larger.

Similarly, Honda would like to launch an electric sports car; "we have many prototypes already made internally," Mibe said. "[But] given this slowing down environment, it is hard to decide when we would make them available to the market."

EV sales dipped in the U.S. in October following the discontinuation of the $7,500 federal tax credit. Mibe said this is a big hindrance for potentially launching new EVs — especially affordable ones. Mibe said Honda will be watching the U.S. political environment closely, using this week's November 4 election as an indicator for where things might be headed. The company is looking to 2030 as a potential timeline for when the situation could improve.