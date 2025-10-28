- Honda's new electric 0 Series grows with the addition of the 0 Alpha.
- The 0 Alpha prototype, which debuts in Japan this week, is smaller than the 0 Series SUV that debuted at CES earlier this year.
- Could this be a reborn electric Element? Probably not. But hey, that's what dreams are for.
The Honda 0 Alpha Has Us Dreaming of a Modern Element EV
It's a set of suicide doors away from perfection
Let's be clear: Honda has not confirmed the return of the Element, its cute and plucky little SUV from the early/mid-2000s. But the company is going to build a version of this, the 0 Series Alpha prototype that debuts at the Japan Mobility Show this week. Smaller and cuter than the original 0 Series SUV that debuted at CES 2025, the 0 Alpha likely won't make it to the U.S., but come on, tell us this isn't a dead ringer for what a modern-day Element redux could be.
Honda isn't saying much about the 0 Series Alpha prototype. It's an electric SUV with a wide stance, low height, four doors and a hatch. If Honda did want to go for full Element vibes, it'd need to shorten the back doors and make them rear-hinged, but again, that's just me dreaming. Or urging. Or both.
To reiterate, the 0 Alpha is not a further evolution of the 0 Series SUV that debuted earlier this year; it's a new, smaller vehicle. We can assume it'll use Honda's new Asimo operating system, which the company previously said will manage the SUV's driver assistance systems and (possibly) automated driving, as well as the in-car multimedia and infotainment systems. Over-the-air updates will keep the Asimo tech fresh too.
Why are we so adamant about the Element angle? Well, think about it: Off-roaders and soft-roaders are having a moment, as evidenced by Honda's expansion of its TrailSport lineup. Plus, there's a huge fan base for the Element, and a small, upright, rugged go-anywhere SUV — electric or otherwise — could be a real hit. Will it happen? Probably not. But come on, tell us you don't also look at this 0 Series Alpha and want to give it a pinch.
The production 0 Series SUV is expected to arrive in early 2026 and will be sold around the world. The 0 Alpha, meanwhile, won't show up until 2027, and we doubt it'll come to the U.S. Sad trombone.