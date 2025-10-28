The Honda 0 Alpha Has Us Dreaming of a Modern Element EV

Honda isn't saying much about the 0 Series Alpha prototype. It's an electric SUV with a wide stance, low height, four doors and a hatch. If Honda did want to go for full Element vibes, it'd need to shorten the back doors and make them rear-hinged, but again, that's just me dreaming. Or urging. Or both.

To reiterate, the 0 Alpha is not a further evolution of the 0 Series SUV that debuted earlier this year; it's a new, smaller vehicle. We can assume it'll use Honda's new Asimo operating system, which the company previously said will manage the SUV's driver assistance systems and (possibly) automated driving, as well as the in-car multimedia and infotainment systems. Over-the-air updates will keep the Asimo tech fresh too.