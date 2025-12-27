- The GMC Terrain has 29.8 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the back seat.
- Our real-world test shows how much stuff can fit in the cargo area.
- We'll also show how that compares to other compact SUVs.
GMC Terrain Cargo Test: How Much Stuff Can GMC's Smallest SUV Carry?
How does the Terrain compare to its corporate sibling, the Chevy Equinox?
The GMC Terrain and gas-powered corporate sibling, the Chevrolet Equinox, look quite a bit different inside. But as you make your way rearward, these twin SUVs fully reveal their closely shared DNA. Both have exactly the same cargo volume behind the back seat: 29.8 cubic feet. The Equinox cargo test already took place back in March, so now it's time to see if the Terrain is indeed identical.
It's also time to see how the Terrain compares to other compact SUVs. A cargo volume of 29.8 cubic feet is small for the segment. The Hyundai Tucson has 9 cubic feet more; the Honda CR-V has about 5 to 10 more cubes depending on trim level. However, the Terrain also has an impressively luxurious cabin, which aligns it decently with the Mazda CX-50 that has 29.2 cubic feet in the hybrid version I tested (let's just forget how profoundly worse the GMC is to drive). With that context in mind, let's take a closer look at what's cookin' behind that liftgate.
Here is the GMC Terrain's cargo area. There was no cargo cover included so I won't be testing with and without it.
It does, however, have something else that's very relevant to this test.
Underfloor storage, and a lot of it. You need to remove the floor (as opposed to it sliding down onto the lower level as in the Cadillac Optiq), but doing so substantially expands the space. My Medium Wide roll-aboard is there for reference. As you do need to fully remove the floor, however, I will be testing with and without it in place.
OK, first off, here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-ons: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
Test 1: Floor in place
Not surprisingly, all my bags inside the Terrain's cargo area. It obviously wasn't difficult to fit them all in here. It also wasn't surprising that these same bags in this same formation look identical in the Equinox. Even the liftgate angle is the same.
This is also extremely similar to the result in the CX-50, which, again, has an extremely similar cargo volume spec. It does not, however, have a removable floor like the Terrain to expand its space. We'll see how that affects the comparison.
For reference, though, this is the Honda CR-V with the same items. It's also the CR-V's worst-case scenario. The gas-only version has about 10 cubic feet more.
OK, back to the Terrain. It's time to pull the floor.
Test 2: Floor removed
Here are the same standard items with the floor removed. You can see how much lower the bags are and how much space is remaining.
You may also be able to tell how jumbled this is. While the extra space is nice, the lower floor is narrower enough with small stanchions that jut inward that it makes for awkward loading and lots of space on both sides that's difficult to utilize with luggage.
Let's go ahead and grab some bonus items to fill the space up.
This is adding my 38-quart cooler (23 x 16 x 13) and the cylindrical Edmunds Golf Classic Duffel Bag (20 x 10.5 x 10.5). There was some space left in the lower left there, but an extra duffel would've needed to be squished to get in there.
Not surprisingly, the Equinox required the same Tetris formation to fit all this. Having that experience was helpful, though, since this formation is super-awkward, and it originally took me a lot of trial and error to get it. Again, the weird lower floor is to blame.
This result is also worse than the CR-V Sport Touring, which could hold that extra duffel, was much easier to load, and had more remaining visibility. (Other compact SUVs like the Tucson and Subaru Forester were much better.) Interestingly, the CX-50 also manages that extra duffel with an easier Tetris formation despite not having the lowerable floor. Visibility was similarly iffy.
So how is the CX-50 basically equal despite not having the lower floor option? It's better able to use every drop of volume it has. Once again, blame the Terrain's lower floor design.
In the end, the cargo volume specs very much align with those of most competitors in terms of the Terrain's real-world cargo space and functionality. It really is in the segment's basement. But hey, at least its Chevy twin is keeping it company down there.