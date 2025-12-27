GMC Terrain Cargo Test: How Much Stuff Can GMC's Smallest SUV Carry?

The GMC Terrain and gas-powered corporate sibling, the Chevrolet Equinox, look quite a bit different inside. But as you make your way rearward, these twin SUVs fully reveal their closely shared DNA. Both have exactly the same cargo volume behind the back seat: 29.8 cubic feet. The Equinox cargo test already took place back in March, so now it's time to see if the Terrain is indeed identical.

It's also time to see how the Terrain compares to other compact SUVs. A cargo volume of 29.8 cubic feet is small for the segment. The Hyundai Tucson has 9 cubic feet more; the Honda CR-V has about 5 to 10 more cubes depending on trim level. However, the Terrain also has an impressively luxurious cabin, which aligns it decently with the Mazda CX-50 that has 29.2 cubic feet in the hybrid version I tested (let's just forget how profoundly worse the GMC is to drive). With that context in mind, let's take a closer look at what's cookin' behind that liftgate.