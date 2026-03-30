GM's New LS6 Small-Block V8: A Nerdy Look at What's Inside and Where It's Headed

Sports car rivals

Yes, we're about to compare the Corvette's engine to those of cars costing at least twice as much as a base Corvette Stingray. (It's not the first time, nor will it be the last.) That's the thing about the Corvette; it's a bargain with no real direct competitor in terms of price. Performance, however? The 'Vette has plenty of that, and the LS6 will only add to it.

The table below includes the current Stingray's LT2 for reference and pits the LS6 — both unassisted and with an electric boost — against the powertrains from the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the hybrid 911 GTS. We threw in the McLaren GTS' 3.8-liter V8 because that engine sits in the middle of the car. And for fun.

The LS6 is certainly the biggest engine of this bunch and the only one that does its job without forced induction. This big-displacement engine nets very competitive horsepower numbers and a whole lot of torque. GM hasn't divulged how much torque the front electric motor adds to the system total, but the engine alone already has more than the hybridized 911 six-cylinder. Assuming weight stays roughly the same, the new Stingray and Grand Sport should reach 60 mph in less than the 3.4 seconds it takes for the current base Corvette with the Z51 package. The Grand Sport X will certainly outdo the E-Ray's 2.8-second run.

Also of note: Unlike today's Stingray, which offers a performance exhaust that boosts output to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft, the LS6 will come just one way. Buyers will, however, be able to spec a four-cannon center-exit exhaust like those on the Z06 and ZR1, but its advantages are aesthetic and aural, not performance-enhancing.