Genesis Wants to Build the Magma GT Concept — But There's One Major Hurdle in the Way

— Le Mans, France

With a lavish reveal at the world's most famous 24-hour motorsport event, the stage appeared to be set for Genesis to confirm it would put its twin Magma GT and GT3 supercar concepts into production. But the mid-engine V8 coupes are still facing a simple and brutal hurdle: It's not yet clear that they can turn a profit for parent company Hyundai.

José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Co., told Edmunds that the GT3 and GT3 had to achieve three goals before they would be approved. "There are three steps. Scientific feasibility: I think we have achieved that. The second one is technical feasibility — achieved. The third one is the financial feasibility. That's my job to ensure that the projects really are financially good," Muñoz said.