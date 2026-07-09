Genesis GV70 Is Finally Going Hybrid. Here's Everything We Know

A hybrid has always been the missing link

We've long praised the current GV70 for its quiet, confident road manners, easy-to-use controls and premium-feeling cabin. In previous testing, the 2.5T gas model reached 60 mph in 6 seconds, while the V6 model did it in 5.6 seconds. The GV70 also offers available comfort features such as ventilated and massaging front seats, a 27-inch display and standard all-wheel drive.

A hybrid could only improve the part of the GV70 experience people notice every day: running costs and low-speed smoothness. The current GV70 starts at $48,985 for 2026, while the Electrified GV70 starts at $64,380. A hybrid would likely slot between those two and could appeal to potential buyers who park on the street, rent, take longer road trips or simply do not want to plan around charging.

It would also give Genesis a clearer answer to the Lexus RX, one of the strongest hybrid choices in the luxury SUV space. The RX 350h uses a conventional hybrid setup, comes with all-wheel drive, makes 246 combined horsepower, and is estimated at 36 mpg combined. Genesis does not currently offer that kind of no-charging hybrid option in the GV70 lineup.

Other rivals take a different approach. The Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e, for example, is a plug-in hybrid with 313 combined horsepower and an estimated 54 miles of electric range, but you need to charge it regularly to get the most from it. Gas versions of the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC use mild hybrid systems, which can smooth power delivery and help accessories run more efficiently, but they are not designed to drive through town on electric power alone.