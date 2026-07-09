- What's new: Genesis is preparing a hybrid version of the GV70, with a prototype recently spotted testing at the Nürburgring in Germany.
- Why it matters: A GV70 Hybrid would give luxury SUV buyers a no-charging alternative to the gas and electric GV70 models, and it would squarely compete with the Lexus RX.
- Edmunds says: The GV70 is already one of the more appealing luxury SUVs for people who want comfort, style and value. A well-executed hybrid could make it even easier to recommend.
Genesis GV70 Is Finally Going Hybrid. Here's Everything We Know
A new hybrid model could fill the gap between the gas GV70 and the pricier Electrified GV70
Genesis is preparing a hybrid version of the GV70 luxury SUV, and a prototype has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring track in Germany. The likely result is a new middle ground for everyone who likes the GV70's comfort and style but wants better fuel economy than the gas model without stepping up to the GV70 EV. Here's what we know about it so far.
Hybrid power should make the GV70 easier to live with
The test vehicle does not come with official specs yet, but sources tell us the GV70 Hybrid is expected to pair a four-cylinder gas engine with an electric motor integrated into the automatic transmission. That setup would make this a conventional hybrid rather than a plug-in hybrid, meaning owners wouldn't need to charge it to get the fuel-saving benefits. Combined output is expected to land around 250 to 280 horsepower.
On paper, that would put the hybrid below the current GV70's standard 300-hp turbocharged four-cylinder and well below the available 375-hp twin-turbo V6. But horsepower is only part of the story; a hybrid motor can add quick low-speed shove when pulling away from a stoplight, crawling through traffic or merging from a short on-ramp. It can also smooth out the engine stop-start process, where some gas-only vehicles feel clumsy in city driving.
Save as much as $4,277 with Edmunds
Edmunds suggests you pay
A hybrid has always been the missing link
We've long praised the current GV70 for its quiet, confident road manners, easy-to-use controls and premium-feeling cabin. In previous testing, the 2.5T gas model reached 60 mph in 6 seconds, while the V6 model did it in 5.6 seconds. The GV70 also offers available comfort features such as ventilated and massaging front seats, a 27-inch display and standard all-wheel drive.
A hybrid could only improve the part of the GV70 experience people notice every day: running costs and low-speed smoothness. The current GV70 starts at $48,985 for 2026, while the Electrified GV70 starts at $64,380. A hybrid would likely slot between those two and could appeal to potential buyers who park on the street, rent, take longer road trips or simply do not want to plan around charging.
It would also give Genesis a clearer answer to the Lexus RX, one of the strongest hybrid choices in the luxury SUV space. The RX 350h uses a conventional hybrid setup, comes with all-wheel drive, makes 246 combined horsepower, and is estimated at 36 mpg combined. Genesis does not currently offer that kind of no-charging hybrid option in the GV70 lineup.
Other rivals take a different approach. The Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e, for example, is a plug-in hybrid with 313 combined horsepower and an estimated 54 miles of electric range, but you need to charge it regularly to get the most from it. Gas versions of the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC use mild hybrid systems, which can smooth power delivery and help accessories run more efficiently, but they are not designed to drive through town on electric power alone.
When will the Genesis GV70 Hybrid arrive?
Genesis has not officially announced the GV70 Hybrid, so pricing, trim levels and U.S. availability are still unconfirmed. However, sources tell Edmunds the SUV could be revealed later this year and reach dealers in the first half of 2027.
And that timing makes sense. The refreshed GV70 is already here, and the Electrified GV70 gives Genesis a battery-powered option. A hybrid would fill the obvious gap and finally give the automaker a proper competitor in the electrified luxury SUV segment.
Photos by Automedia