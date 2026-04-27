Geely Wants to Come to the U.S., Says Market 'Should Be Open and Equal'

“A lot of people asked [us] when we will bring in this product. My colleague said that we will look at the possibility and then make a decision in three years' time, but no decision [has yet been made],” he confirmed. The company will embark on a two- to three-year process to examine how to overcome complex data compliance requirements while looking into North American auto production possibilities.

Geely is already present in the U.S. in a limited sense. Yang confirmed the company is supplying the next base vehicle for Waymo's robotaxi fleet, calling that program "more like a B2B [and not] a B2C" operation. Geely also has indirect manufacturing exposure through Volvo's Ridgeville, South Carolina, plant, which builds the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3. Volvo and Polestar are part of the larger Geely conglomerate.

The complications for Geely's U.S. entry

To commit to a more significant U.S. market launch with Chinese-market brands like Zeekr and Lynk & Co., Yang said "the market should be open." Asked specifically whether that meant different tariff treatment for Geely's vehicles, Yang added that Geely wants an "open and equal environment" in which to compete.

Geely is currently preparing for President Trump's planned visit to Beijing next month, with the U.S.' strict tariff policy targeting Chinese vehicles set to be high on the agenda.