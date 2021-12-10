Ford NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Ford

10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.

By Mark Takahashi

10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

TRACK TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Isn't What We Expected

Dec 6, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

We took the new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance edition to the test track. While we were impressed with the Mach-E's braking and handling, it left us wanting when it comes to raw acceleration.

By Reese Counts

TRACK TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Isn't What We Expected

Ford Pulls the Wraps off the Global Version of the Redesigned 2023 Ranger Pickup

Nov 24, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2023 Ford Ranger just broke cover, and even though this is the global version of the new Ranger, you can expect the US-spec model to look a lot like this one.

By Nick Yekikian

Ford Pulls the Wraps off the Global Version of the Redesigned 2023 Ranger Pickup

New Special Edition Models Announced for 2022 Ford Mustang, Shelby GT500

Nov 22, 2021 11:45 PM GMT+0000

Ford brings back an iconic color combo to commemorate the Shelby GT500 that started it all. The standard 2022 Mustang also gets a new special edition.

By Austin Lott

New Special Edition Models Announced for 2022 Ford Mustang, Shelby GT500

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: The Mustang Has a Power Problem

Nov 15, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Our official test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed some troubling limitations for enthusiasts despite the impressive numbers. Read on to see what we discovered in a comparison between the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Tesla Model Y Performance.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: The Mustang Has a Power Problem

Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: Tiny Truck Throwdown

Nov 4, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The Ford Maverick or the Hyundai Santa Cruz: There are two new trucks on the market, and they’re about as small as trucks can get, but which one is best? Let’s find out.

By Nick Yekikian

Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: Tiny Truck Throwdown

2023 Ford Bronco DR Has a 5.0L V8 Coyote Motor

Nov 3, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2023 Ford Bronco DR is a desert race truck with a V8, safety cage, and suspension suitable to run the Baja 1000 straight from Ford's factory.

By Conrad Trzeciecki

2023 Ford Bronco DR Has a 5.0L V8 Coyote Motor

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Matching Up Two Brawny Full-Size Trucks

Oct 29, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

A fully redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra is turning heads with several key enhancements and flashy new features. But is this truck really as tough as our top-rated full-size pickup, the Ford F-150? Read this article to find out.

By Ryan ZumMallen

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Matching Up Two Brawny Full-Size Trucks

TESTED: The 2021 Ford Bronco V6 Is Satisfyingly Quick

Oct 26, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

We get our hands on the revival of an iconic nameplate, the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco. Our test vehicle is the smaller and lighter two-door model equipped with the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 and a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. Want to know how it drives and performs? Check out our track results!

By Jonathan Elfalan

TESTED: The 2021 Ford Bronco V6 Is Satisfyingly Quick

EPA Makes Ford's Day: 2022 Maverick Hybrid Gets 42 City MPG

Oct 21, 2021 10:00 AM GMT+0000

Ford was shooting for 40 mpg in the city when the 2022 Maverick hybrid was announced. According to the EPA, it did even better than that.

By Nick Yekikian

EPA Makes Ford's Day: 2022 Maverick Hybrid Gets 42 City MPG

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Land Rover Defender: Which Is the Best Off-Road SUV?

Oct 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds delivers an iconic head-to-head: 2021 Land Rover Defender vs. 2021 Ford Bronco. Tested to the limit at the Edmunds’ test track and in the desert, two of the most anticipated off-roaders of recent times battle for supremacy.

By Alistair Weaver

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Land Rover Defender: Which Is the Best Off-Road SUV?

The Ford Mustang Gets a Sleek Stealth Edition for 2022

Oct 6, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000

Ford’s freshening things up on the 2022 Ford Mustang with a new Stealth Edition appearance package.

By Nick Yekikian

The Ford Mustang Gets a Sleek Stealth Edition for 2022

2022 Ford Maverick Isn't Afraid of Hard Work

Oct 5, 2021 10:00 AM GMT+0000

When you cut through the noise, the 2022 Ford Maverick is simply a capable compact truck. It just happens to be built on a crossover SUV platform and come standard as a hybrid.

By Ryan ZumMallen

2022 Ford Maverick Isn't Afraid of Hard Work

Ford to Invest Billions in Electric Vehicles and Battery Plants

Sep 28, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

All told, the investment tops $11 billion and will create nearly 11,000 jobs.

By Nick Yekikian

Ford to Invest Billions in Electric Vehicles and Battery Plants

Ford Mustang Drag Race: Shelby GT500 vs. Mustang Mach 1

Sep 24, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Does the 480-hp Ford Mustang Mach 1 even stand a chance against the 760-hp Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in a drag race? We test them both to find out.

By Carlos Lago

Ford Mustang Drag Race: Shelby GT500 vs. Mustang Mach 1

Related information

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Automotive News