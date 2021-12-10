Ford NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint
Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.
TRACK TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Isn't What We Expected
Dec 6, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
We took the new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance edition to the test track. While we were impressed with the Mach-E's braking and handling, it left us wanting when it comes to raw acceleration.
By Reese Counts
Ford Pulls the Wraps off the Global Version of the Redesigned 2023 Ranger Pickup
Nov 24, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2023 Ford Ranger just broke cover, and even though this is the global version of the new Ranger, you can expect the US-spec model to look a lot like this one.
New Special Edition Models Announced for 2022 Ford Mustang, Shelby GT500
Nov 22, 2021 11:45 PM GMT+0000
Ford brings back an iconic color combo to commemorate the Shelby GT500 that started it all. The standard 2022 Mustang also gets a new special edition.
By Austin Lott
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: The Mustang Has a Power Problem
Nov 15, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
Our official test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed some troubling limitations for enthusiasts despite the impressive numbers. Read on to see what we discovered in a comparison between the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Tesla Model Y Performance.
Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: Tiny Truck Throwdown
Nov 4, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The Ford Maverick or the Hyundai Santa Cruz: There are two new trucks on the market, and they’re about as small as trucks can get, but which one is best? Let’s find out.
2023 Ford Bronco DR Has a 5.0L V8 Coyote Motor
Nov 3, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2023 Ford Bronco DR is a desert race truck with a V8, safety cage, and suspension suitable to run the Baja 1000 straight from Ford's factory.
2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Matching Up Two Brawny Full-Size Trucks
Oct 29, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
A fully redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra is turning heads with several key enhancements and flashy new features. But is this truck really as tough as our top-rated full-size pickup, the Ford F-150? Read this article to find out.
TESTED: The 2021 Ford Bronco V6 Is Satisfyingly Quick
Oct 26, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
We get our hands on the revival of an iconic nameplate, the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco. Our test vehicle is the smaller and lighter two-door model equipped with the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 and a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. Want to know how it drives and performs? Check out our track results!
EPA Makes Ford's Day: 2022 Maverick Hybrid Gets 42 City MPG
Oct 21, 2021 10:00 AM GMT+0000
Ford was shooting for 40 mpg in the city when the 2022 Maverick hybrid was announced. According to the EPA, it did even better than that.
2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Land Rover Defender: Which Is the Best Off-Road SUV?
Oct 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds delivers an iconic head-to-head: 2021 Land Rover Defender vs. 2021 Ford Bronco. Tested to the limit at the Edmunds’ test track and in the desert, two of the most anticipated off-roaders of recent times battle for supremacy.
The Ford Mustang Gets a Sleek Stealth Edition for 2022
Oct 6, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000
Ford’s freshening things up on the 2022 Ford Mustang with a new Stealth Edition appearance package.
2022 Ford Maverick Isn't Afraid of Hard Work
Oct 5, 2021 10:00 AM GMT+0000
When you cut through the noise, the 2022 Ford Maverick is simply a capable compact truck. It just happens to be built on a crossover SUV platform and come standard as a hybrid.
Ford to Invest Billions in Electric Vehicles and Battery Plants
Sep 28, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
All told, the investment tops $11 billion and will create nearly 11,000 jobs.
Ford Mustang Drag Race: Shelby GT500 vs. Mustang Mach 1
Sep 24, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Does the 480-hp Ford Mustang Mach 1 even stand a chance against the 760-hp Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in a drag race? We test them both to find out.
By Carlos Lago
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Subaru Forester Lease Deals
- Porsche Macan Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Audi Q8 Lease Deals
- Audi Q5 Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Subaru Ascent Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Bolt EV Lease Deals
- Toyota Camry Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights