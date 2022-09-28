Following other manufacturers' lead in the market, Ford has recently announced a new dealership model with stringent new sales standards to foster a better environment for electric vehicles. As reported by Automotive News, the Blue Oval is requiring its dealers to adopt a no-haggle price policy — as is common for Tesla and upstart EV companies like Rivian and Lucid — and invest up to $1.2 million to sell Ford EVs. The fee will go toward installing fast-charging stations at the dealership. Dealers have until October 31 to opt into one of two EV certification tiers and choose their investment commitment. Those who don't will be limited to internal combustion engine and hybrid-powertrain vehicles and EVs will be off-limits.

Ford is just the latest legacy automaker to demand additional resources from dealers as they attempt to keep up with new EV manufacturers. In 2020, Cadillac offered a $300,000 to more than $1 million buyout to its dealers across the country if they opted out of the EV boom. GM stablemate GMC followed up, dangling a carrot in the form of Hummer EV deliveries to dealers that invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment to prepare for its arrival.