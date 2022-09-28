Dealership tiers explained
Automotive News explained that dealerships opting for the top tier of the Model e certification programs — Model e Certified Elite — will invest $900,000 up front to install two DC fast chargers, with at least one being public-facing. A further $300,000 investment will likely be required by 2026 to add a third fast charger. Certified Elite dealers will carry some stock and have models on-hand for demonstration, Ford said.
The lower tier — Model e Certified — requires a $500,000 investment that will cover the cost of installing one public-facing fast charger. There are some exclusions at this tier, however. Ford will limit the number of EVs the dealership can sell, and the dealer won't have any inventory or demo units on the floor for prospective buyers to try out.
Ford is pressing forward but building in a measure of grace for its dealers. Starting in January 2024, certifications will be effective until December 31, 2026. If a dealer opts out of EV certification by then, it will have another chance in 2027.
Edmunds says
Ford, GMC and Cadillac are responding to the idea that the old model of selling cars isn't the ideal solution for every buyer. The new initiatives give buyers more options, streamlines the process, and, more importantly, gives them a fighting chance against flashy new EV automakers.