Nearly 4.4 Million Ford Trucks Were Just Recalled: We Own Three Of Them

The NHTSA also lays out what will happen to you if the fault occurs in your car:

Customers will see a Pop-up message on the instrument panel cluster (IPC), indicating a "Trailer brake module fault," and the turn signal telltale will fast flash. Additionally, a "Blind Spot Assist System fault" message may appear on the IPC.

The NHTSA is not issuing a "Do Not Drive" or "Park Outside" order for any of the trucks here. Here is the breakdown of how many units of each truck are covered by the recall, in order from most to fewest.

2021-2026 Ford F-150: 2,297,857

2022-2026 Ford F-250: 1,135,063

2022-2026 Ford Maverick: 412,105

2022-2026 Ford Expedition: 317,604

2024-2026 Ford Ranger: 129,836

2022-2026 Lincoln Navigator: 75,029

2026 Ford E-Transit: 13,115

We currently own an F-150 hybrid, Expedition and Maverick, and frankly we love all three. While we don't tow very often, we will certainly be looking to implement Ford's fix for the issue. The remedy is a simple over-the-air software update. If your Ford truck doesn't have the option to be updated OTA, you can also take it into your local Ford or Lincoln dealership for a fix that will be provided free of charge.

Keen owners who want to know if their truck is affected will be able to search the NHTSA's website here come March 17.