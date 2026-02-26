- Over 4 million Ford trucks are being recalled for potentially failing trailer brake lights.
- The issue, Ford says, can be fixed with an over-the-air update.
- The Maverick, F-150 and Expedition are all part of the recall, and we own all three.
Nearly 4.4 Million Ford Trucks Were Just Recalled: We Own Three Of Them
Trailer brake controller lights may fail to operate, so you should really get it fixed
Ford has just issued a recall of almost 4.4 million trucks and truck-based cars. According to the report by the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the reason for the recall is the "Integrated Trailer Module (ITRM) may lose communication with the vehicle." If this happens, the brake lights and turn signals found on the the trailers could fail. And in such an instance, drivers behind vehicles that are towing wouldn't get key information and the result could cause an accident.
Every pickup Ford currently makes (the F-150, Maverick and Ranger), the fully electric E-Transit van, the Lincoln Navigator, and some versions the Super Duty (the F-250, specifically) are all affected. In total, the NHTSA says 4,380,609 vehicles are potentially affected. The report also states that the estimated percentage of these cars with the defect is around 1%.
The NHTSA also lays out what will happen to you if the fault occurs in your car:
Customers will see a Pop-up message on the instrument panel cluster (IPC), indicating a "Trailer brake module fault," and the turn signal telltale will fast flash. Additionally, a "Blind Spot Assist System fault" message may appear on the IPC.
The NHTSA is not issuing a "Do Not Drive" or "Park Outside" order for any of the trucks here. Here is the breakdown of how many units of each truck are covered by the recall, in order from most to fewest.
- 2021-2026 Ford F-150: 2,297,857
- 2022-2026 Ford F-250: 1,135,063
- 2022-2026 Ford Maverick: 412,105
- 2022-2026 Ford Expedition: 317,604
- 2024-2026 Ford Ranger: 129,836
- 2022-2026 Lincoln Navigator: 75,029
- 2026 Ford E-Transit: 13,115
We currently own an F-150 hybrid, Expedition and Maverick, and frankly we love all three. While we don't tow very often, we will certainly be looking to implement Ford's fix for the issue. The remedy is a simple over-the-air software update. If your Ford truck doesn't have the option to be updated OTA, you can also take it into your local Ford or Lincoln dealership for a fix that will be provided free of charge.
Keen owners who want to know if their truck is affected will be able to search the NHTSA's website here come March 17.
