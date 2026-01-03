- The Ford Mustang Mach-E has 29.7 cubic feet of cargo space.
- The frunk adds 2.6 cubic feet.
- Our real-world tests shows what you can fit in each.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit in This Electric SUV?
The Mustang Mach-E's cargo area is one of the most useful in its segment
Back when the Ford Mustang Mach-E was introduced, Ford decided to show off the front trunk (aka the frunk) in a most curious way: by filling it with shrimp. Why? Who the heck knows, but rest assured that I'm about to test the Mach-E's cargo capacity in a far more useful and less smelly way.
The Mach-E's specs say it has 29.7 cubic feet behind the back seat, plus 2.6 cubic feet in the aforementioned frunk. Like other electric crossovers, that main capacity falls well short of most gas-powered compact SUVs, but it's nevertheless one of the largest volumes in the segment. That said, these cargo tests have shown that segment to be tricky when it comes to cargo capacity as oddly shaped cargo areas and underfloor storage compartments can result in more or less functional space than the specs suggest. Let's see how the Mach-E plays out.
Here is the Mustang Mach-E's cargo area. You'll note there's not much space above the seat line, which is pretty much where it loses its capacity compared to all those gas-powered compact SUVs.
There are some elements to take note of here, though.
The Mach-E does not have an underfloor storage well that can expand luggage-hauling capacity (as in the Chevy Equinox EV). It does, however, have a dual-level cargo floor. That little plastic nub sticking out of the wall represents the floor's upper position. Per usual, as that upper position is really only needed to provide a flat load floor when the seats are lowered, I only test with the lower position that provides max capacity with the seats raised.
Next, the Mach-E has a great cargo cover. It's a thin mesh piece that folds up like a sunshade. Not only can it therefore be stored under the cargo floor, but it also barely takes up any room down there. As such, I did not have to test with and without the cargo cover.
OK, let's get to the test. Here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-ons: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
All the bags fit, but that's not really a surprise given the stated cargo volume.
At first glance, this cargo area is not as long as the Hyundai Ioniq 5's and Kia EV6's (both of those can be seen in the Ioniq 5 cargo test). It does, however, have a significant advantage over both.
This is the liftgate's opening angle. Note how squared-off it is and how high its vertical portion is.
This is the Ioniq 5. See how there's no squared-off bit at all? Triangles are not very good at fitting rectangles, and as such, it's harder to fully utilize the space.
This is the Kia EV6; it's not much better. Neither is the Equinox EV.
Let's see how this advantage pays off in terms of extra stuff from my garage.
Whaddaya know? We can bring the shrimp after all! That would be my 38-quart cooler (23 x 16 x 13) added to my standard bags. Now, the Fancy Bag just barely fit under the glass, but it did, and there was more than enough visibility remaining to satisfy this test's safety requirements.
This is critical because, while the Ioniq 5 could also fit my cooler, visibility was basically eliminated. It also fit the smaller Edmunds Golf Classic duffel bag in place of the Fancy Bag. Either way, the Mach-E can hold more. I didn't max out the EV6 cargo area to see how it would fare, but the Equinox EV fell well short.
Despite this result, an earlier version of my cargo tests would suggest that the Volkswagen ID 4 would be able to do a bit better. I've also never tested a Tesla Model Y. As such, I can't call the Mach-E class-leading, but it's nevertheless very strong.
What, did you think I was going to lead off this test by mentioning the frunk and not test the frunk?
Here it is in all its shrimpless glory. Ford has actually improved this space since I originally tested the Mach-E when it was introduced. For some reason, it was originally separated into three to four segments by a plastic divider. Maybe that was useful for shrimp, but it made fitting a bag in there impossible. Now?
It can fit a bag, period, which makes it more useful than what you'll find under the hoods of the Hyundai, Kia, Chevy and Volkswagen competitors mentioned above. Specifically, this soft-sided duffel has roughly the same dimensions as my Fancy Bag.
Score one more, then, for the Mach-E's cargo-carrying abilities.