Ford Mustang Mach-E Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit in This Electric SUV?

Back when the Ford Mustang Mach-E was introduced, Ford decided to show off the front trunk (aka the frunk) in a most curious way: by filling it with shrimp. Why? Who the heck knows, but rest assured that I'm about to test the Mach-E's cargo capacity in a far more useful and less smelly way.

The Mach-E's specs say it has 29.7 cubic feet behind the back seat, plus 2.6 cubic feet in the aforementioned frunk. Like other electric crossovers, that main capacity falls well short of most gas-powered compact SUVs, but it's nevertheless one of the largest volumes in the segment. That said, these cargo tests have shown that segment to be tricky when it comes to cargo capacity as oddly shaped cargo areas and underfloor storage compartments can result in more or less functional space than the specs suggest. Let's see how the Mach-E plays out.