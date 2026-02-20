I Took Our Ford Mustang Dark Horse to a Track Day. It Had a Meltdown — Literally

Look, I'd love to tell you that I was out ripping the Mustang to its absolute limits and setting new personal bests during my track time, but that simply wasn't the case. The car never ran well long enough to settle into a nice rhythm. I'd set one fast-ish lap and immediately have to slow down to keep the Mustang's temperatures in check. My best time of the two sessions was 1 minute, 57.2 seconds, meaning I'd left plenty on the table.

Thankfully, a follow-up call from the dealer calmed my nerves. Since both the car and the Ford Performance supercharger were under warranty, the dealer decided to start a claim to get most, if not all, of the repairs covered. And while a specific cause for the failures had yet to be determined, we chatted, and the service technician brought up the octane booster I'd added ahead of the track day as a potential source of the issue.

More pressingly, my adviser let me know that since the mechanics had cleared the check engine light, the Dark Horse would need to drive up to 50 miles before the check engine light would come back on. Vehicle testing director Jonathan Elfalan picked up the car, and the light reappeared just 6 miles later. When he dropped the Mustang back off, the dealer told him to expect a lengthy warranty process.